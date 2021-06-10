The Wilkin County Economic Development Authority (EDA) requested an extension on a $99,000 grant from the USDA that acts as a revolving loan fund. Area businesses can apply for a no-interest loan to help with costs of operation.
EDA member Eric Klindt said it has been difficult to find businesses who are interested in a loan following more than a year of economic hardship related to the pandemic. Even with an interest-free loan, area businesses are hesitant to take out any money they will need to pay back, Klindt said.
Local businesses have been affected by the pandemic in one of two ways, EDA member George Schuler said. Either they are a service-based business, like a restaurant, that was required to close their doors, or they are an essential business that was able to maintain a cash flow throughout the pandemic in addition to state and federal aid.
“A lot of our businesses — some of them are restaurants, which have just been decimated in the last year and a half, so they’re not expanding. They don’t want to take any more debt on, they’re healing themselves up,” Schuler said.
The original grant expires in August 2021, but Wilkin County Human Resources Director Stephanie Sandbakken asked for an extension. If granted, it should provide an additional six to 12 months to use the money.
The intent of the USDA grant is to assist newer businesses, but the newest business in Wilkin County is Brüder’s Butcher, which already received revolving loan money, EDA Chair Sheri Friederichs said.
Local banks could be an avenue for reaching interested businesses. Rick Steckler, president of Bell Bank in Wahpeton, said his loan officers are aware of the USDA money, but other banks in the area should be privy to the opportunity.
Municipalities can also apply for the loan so long as it’s used for utilities, infrastructure and possibly construction, Sandbakken said. Klindt said the city of Campbell, Minnesota, has been working on a sewer and lagoon.
“Once it’s been used and paid back, it’s ours forever,” Schuler said. “Just get it used somewhere.”
The important thing is for the money to stay in Wilkin County, Friederichs said. Sandbakken said she should find out if the county is awarded the extension next week.
