BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — The Wilkin County USDA Service Center will continue to be open for business by phone appointment only and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. While our program delivery staff will continue to come into the office, they will be working with our producers by phone, and using online tools whenever possible.
USDA Service Centers are encouraging visitors to take precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other Service Center agency are required to call to schedule a phone appointment.
Farm Service Agency: (218) 643-1536 extension 2
Natural Resources Conservation Service and Soil & Water District: (218) 643-1536 extension 3
Employees may also be contacted by email at the following email addresses:
Wilkin FSA Office: mnbreckenr-fsa@usda.gov
Mary Norman: mary.norman@usda.gov
Shelley Price: shelley.priece@usda.gov
Alyssa Conzemius: alyssa.conzemius@usda.gov
Jessica Heitkamp: jessica.heitkamp@mn.usda.gov
Leon Johnson: leon.johnson@usda.gov
Jonathan Quast: jonathan.quast@usda.gov
Don Bajumpaa dbajumpaa@co.wilkin.mn.us
Craig Lingen craig.lingen@mn.nacdnet.net
Diane Lommel dlommel@co.wilkin.mn.us
Kim Melton kimberly.melton@nacdnet.net
Online services are available to customers with an eAuth account, which provides access to the farmers.gov portal, various FSA online services and the NRCS Conservation Client Gateway. Through the farmers.gov portal, producers can view USDA farm loan information and payments and view and track certain USDA program applications and payments.
On the FSA website, customers with an eAuth account can enroll in certain programs and access maps and farm data through FSAfarm+. Online NRCS services are available to customers through the Conservation Client Gateway where customers can track payments, report completed practices, request conservation assistance, and electronically sign documents. Customers who do not already have an eAuth account can enroll at farmers.gov/sign-in.
For the most current updates on available services and Service Center status visit farmers.gov/coronavirus.
