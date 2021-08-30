USDA updates, increases SNAP benefits

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture updated and increased the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits by 21 percent for the first time in 45 years. SNAP is based on the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan.
Updated in 2021, the Thrifty Food Plan outlines the minimum budget requirements to support a nutrient-dense, healthy diet. The changes to SNAP, which will be instituted Oct. 1, 2021, reflect the Thrifty Food Plan’s findings.
“A modernized Thrifty Food Plan is more than a commitment to good nutrition — it’s an investment in our nation’s health, economy and security,” USDA Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack stated in a release. “Ensuring low-income families have access to a healthy diet helps prevent disease, supports children in the classroom, reduces health care costs and more. And the additional money families will spend on groceries helps grow the food economy, creating thousands of new jobs along the way.”
The previous benefits were too low to provide for a realistic, healthy diet, according to a USDA study.
Access to fresh and nutritious foods is not just an issue for low-income households. It is a widespread problem in rural areas, even for residents higher up on the socioeconomic scale, Wilkin County Family Services Financial Assistance Supervisor Cindy Noetzelman said.
“In the spring, summer, fall months, we are able to access farmers markets, which is wonderful. In the winter months, we rely solely on stores for healthy foods. This can be a problem at times, especially since COVID,” Noetzelman said. “I have experienced and have heard others experience the same thing. ln order to get the things we need, we may have to go to multiple stores and often still aren’t able to get everything on our list.”
Difficulty finding fresh food in a rural area is exacerbated by financial or transportation barriers. According to the 2020 Census, 9.1 percent of Wilkin County residents are living in poverty, the U.S. Census Bureau reported. Just over 300 residents, or around 5 percent of the population, are SNAP recipients, according to Wilkin County Family Services.
In Minnesota’s Congressional District 7, which encompasses Wilkin County, 8 percent of residents received SNAP benefits in 2018. Across the state, 409,000 Minnesota residents, or 7 percent of the population, received SNAP benefits in 2019.
Under the re-evaluated Thrifty Food Plan, the state’s projected total SNAP benefits increased from $635 million to $808 million. SNAP recipients will receive an increase of about $36 per person in each household every month, or $1.20 per day.
The increase is a step in the right direction, Noetzelman said.
“(SNAP) is an investment in our county’s health, economy and security,” Noetzelman said.
While $1.20 a day doesn't sound like much, it’s important to remember the name of the program. SNAP issues benefits to supplement the food budget of low income households so they can purchase nourishing food and move toward self-sufficiency, she said. More than 50 percent of SNAP participants in Minnesota are from working families, meaning, presumably, they are receiving an income, according to the Minnesota Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Still, an increase to the benefits is decades overdue, the symptom of a general apathy toward low-income individuals.
“Low income households have very few advocates that work on their behalf. Meeting their basic needs has unfortunately not been a high priority,” Noetzelman said. “If you go back to 1975 and compare budgets between now and then, the cost of food has increased dramatically. It is unfortunate that it hasn’t been adjusted in 45 years.”
Wilkin County residents with questions about SNAP can visit https://www.co.wilkin.mn.us/snap.
