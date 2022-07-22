Utility trailer being raffled off to benefit Twin Towns youth

 Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

The Twin Towns Area has the chance to support youth in Richland-Wilkin schools. As little as $10 simultaneously benefits this year’s students and gives the donor the chance of winning a big ticket item.

American Builders Unlimited (ABU) Trailers, Dwight, North Dakota, is donating a 72” x 12’ utility trailer with a mesh gate and jack, worth $2,700. The trailer is the grand prize for one lucky donor to Pencils Plus, the 2022 Richland-Wilkin School Supply Drive.



