Utility trailer being raffled off to benefit Twin Towns youth

The Twin Towns Area has the chance to support youth in Richland-Wilkin schools. As little as $10 simultaneously benefits this year’s students and gives the donor the chance of winning a big ticket item.
American Builders Unlimited (ABU) Trailers, Dwight, North Dakota, is donating a 72” x 12’ utility trailer with a mesh gate and jack, worth $2,700. The trailer is the grand prize for one lucky donor to Pencils Plus, the 2022 Richland-Wilkin School Supply Drive.
The parking lot of St. John’s School and Catholic Church, downtown Dakota Avenue in Wahpeton, will host the raffle from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26. In order to get opportunities to win the trailer, one must donate to the drive.
“Every $10 worth of school supplies gives you one entry,” a poster for the drive states. “Don’t have time to go shopping? Every $10 cash donation will give you an entry, too.”
Participants need only to drive up, donate and get their names entered. It is intended to be especially simple. A donor does not even have to get out of the car.
Pencils Plus’ latest poster includes a QR code. When scanned, it reveals a school supplies shopping list. Only items from the list, or $10 donations, are eligible for ensuring placement in the trailer raffle.
“I want to give a huge thank you to ABU Trailers for their generous offer,” said Susan Rittenour, a Pencils Plus volunteer. “We’re super excited about this and about the opportunity for community members to make a difference in the lives of 600 children.”
Pencils Plus volunteers will take the school supplies and money donated and fill 600 backpacks that will be distributed to Twin Towns Area youth. This year’s distribution event will take place Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Wahpeton Community Center. A final time will be determined.
“Once we finish the trailer raffle, we’re going to make sure more folks know about the distribution day,” Rittenour said. “I can’t stress it enough: community members who donate $10 in either cash or school supplies get a chance to win a trailer. The more $10 donations, the more chances.”
In addition to the one-day-only trailer raffle, Pencils Plus volunteers are reminding the Twin Towns Area that school supply donations will be sought for the remainder of July.
“If you want to have a chance at the trailer, donate on Tuesday at St. John’s. We will announce a winner that day,” Rittenour said.
Additional donation locations before and after Tuesday’s raffle are Lovin’ Nutrition, 118 Sixth St. N., Suite B, in Wahpeton; Bremer Bank, 225 Fifth St. N. in Breckenridge, Minnesota; and Bremer Bank, 1618 Commerce St. in Wahpeton.
For additional information, call 701-642-2115 between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The 2022-2023 school year begins Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Wahpeton and Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Breckenridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.