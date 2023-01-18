From left, Darci Cribb, Breckenridge Family Aquatic Center, Ben Sander, marketing manager, Väderstad Inc., Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson, Breckenridge High School Athletic Director Chad Fredericksen, Wahpeton High School Athletic Director Mike McCall, Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht, Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman, Adam Barton, BW Blades Hockey, and Joe Schreiner, president of the Wahpeton Baseball Association.
In an effort to give back to the communities that support its U.S. manufacturing headquarters, Väderstad will commit $200,000 of community investment into Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.
The announcement was made Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton. Väderstad is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of tillage, seeding and planting equipment.
The majority of these funds will go to the Wahpeton Baseball Association’s facility, which will include naming rights to the stadium around John Randall Field for the next 10 years,” Väderstad stated. “The name for this facility moving forward will be ‘Väderstad Stadium at John Randall Field’.”
Funding has also been committed to features at the Breckenridge Family Aquatic Center, football field improvements for Breckenridge High School, programs and equipment for BW Blades Hockey, a feature improvement for Chahinkapa Zoo and field improvements for Wahpeton High School’s track and field program.
Joe Schreiner, president of the Wahpeton Baseball Association, is also a retired Väderstad Inc. sales operations manager. He said the company’s commitment to the community is exciting and its support will benefit many throughout the Twin Towns Area.
“The support of the Wahpeton-Breckenridge community is of great importance to Väderstad,” said Jason Strobbe, managing director for Väderstad Inc. “That’s why the company feels it’s important to support local programs and show a true commitment to the community that is helping it succeed.”
Wednesday’s announcement was made live on an episode of “Off the Cuff,” a YouTube program produced by 3 Borders Sports Network. The full episode includes interviews with Strobbe and representatives of the benefiting entities. It also covers Väderstad’s history, commitment to the U.S. market and the Twin Towns Area.
“It’s fantastic of them to have the community involvement, (providing for) the amenities for when their employees are off duty,” Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson said. “(They are) a quality employer, providing for our citizens and their off time.”
Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht said the city is “just really happy” to have Väderstad in its community.
“Having that employee network in our community is just huge for Wahpeton,” Lambrecht said.
Väderstad’s connection to the Twin Towns Area began in May 2021. At that time, the company acquired 100% of Wil-Rich, forming Väderstad Inc.
“Shortly thereafter, the company started work on a new, 44,000-square-foot mixed use facility next to the established 325,000-square-foot manufacturing facility,” Väderstad stated. “This new building is currently scheduled to be finished in March 2024. It will support up to 80 employees with state of the art accommodations, a cafeteria and multiple training spaces for employees and dealers alike.”