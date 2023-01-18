In an effort to give back to the communities that support its U.S. manufacturing headquarters, Väderstad will commit $200,000 of community investment into Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.

The announcement was made Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton. Väderstad is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of tillage, seeding and planting equipment.



Tags