A 22-year-old Valley City, North Dakota, man who previously lived in Wahpeton was arrested for DUI in the predawn hours of Friday, Sept. 2 following a car crash in Valley City that injured a 22-year-old woman.

Hunter Berg has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular injury-felony involving a motor vehicle, a class C-level felony, records state. He made his initial appearance Friday before Barnes County District Court.



