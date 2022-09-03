A 22-year-old Valley City, North Dakota, man who previously lived in Wahpeton was arrested for DUI in the predawn hours of Friday, Sept. 2 following a car crash in Valley City that injured a 22-year-old woman.
Hunter Berg has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular injury-felony involving a motor vehicle, a class C-level felony, records state. He made his initial appearance Friday before Barnes County District Court.
The crash occurred just after 12 a.m. Friday, Valley News Live reported. It happened at the flood wall in the 400 block of Fourth Street Southwest in Valley City and was responded to by the Valley City Police Department and other emergency responders.
“A 22-year-old woman in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries,” Valley News Live reported. “No other vehicle was involved.”
Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher said the vehicle involved was a 1991 Chevrolet S10 and that the woman was from Wishek, North Dakota, the Jamestown Sun reported.
Berg’s initial appearance included Judge Jay Schmitz establishing a bail order and receiving a promise for Berg to appear for subsequent court appearances. As of Saturday, Sept. 3, none had been scheduled. Record as of that day state that Berg is acting pro se, or providing his own legal defense. Barnes County State’s Attorney Tonya Duffy represents the state of North Dakota.
The maximum penalty in North Dakota for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
