photos by Audra Anderson • Daily News
Valley Lake Boys Home held their annual Open House Tuesday, Nov. 30, inviting the community to tour the facility and enjoy hot coffee and cider and baked goods.
The boys decorated the space with Christmas trees, stockings, tinsel and other festive details. One resident conducted tours of the building, leading community members through the floors and recreation center.
Valley Lake Boys Home Executive Director Joanna Etzler said the event is an opportunity for the community to better understand their operation. Some long-time donors and supporters had never even stepped foot in the home, located several miles south of Breckenridge, Minnesota, prior to this year’s open house, she said. Wilkin County Commissioners Eric Klindt and Lyle Hovland, Breckenridge High School Principal and Breckenridge Superintendent Brad Strand also made a showing on Tuesday.
“There’s a lot of people that don’t know much about us. Some of our regular donors have never been out here before, and when we have an open house, they can come see what they’re giving to,” Etzler said. “We like to provide a little something for people in the community.”
Etzler has been dedicated to Valley Lake Boys Home for the last 28 years, Daily News previously reported. After earning her criminal justice and sociology degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead, she worked at several different county jails before happening upon the Boys Home. She assumed the position of executive director in January 2019.
The facility can house up to 14 boys at a time, and most of the youth spend five to seven months at the home. Typically during an open house, one to two boys provide tours while Etzler and Assistant Director Karla Littke man the refreshments and answer questions.
“When the boys give a tour from their perspective, people learn a lot,” Etzler said.
The open house was the same day as Giving Tuesday, in which Valley Lake Boys Home raises money to cover the cost of involvement in Giving Hearts Day, a national fundraising event held in February.
Valley Lake Boys Home also recently held their third annual Turkey Trot Thursday, Nov. 25. The 5k run raised around $500 to buy the boys’ Christmas gifts. The boys have the option to go home over Christmas if they are able to, but this year, Etzler said they’ll likely have a handful spending the holiday at the boys home.
