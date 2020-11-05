Valley Lake Boys Home to host second annual Turkey Trot

After a successful turnout last year, Valley Lake Boys Home is hosting their second annual Thanksgiving day Turkey Trot at Breckenridge Family Community Center at 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.
This year, the fundraiser will include options for a virtual run, an in-person 5k course and a one mile alternative. The light-hearted event will also feature refreshments before the race, music and the Valley Lake boys dressed up in turkey costumes, cheering participants on.
Valley Lake Boys Home is a residential treatment facility that offers a safe and secure environment to boys ages 12-18 struggling with behavioral issues. Joanna Etzler, executive director of the home, said the majority of the nonprofit’s funding comes from grants, donors and fundraisers. Etzler has many goals for the facility but most urgently, the home needs to build a second bathroom and purchase a new dryer.
Valley Lake’s long-standing fundraising tradition, the Smelt Fry, was canceled this year due to COVID-19, and Etzler is hoping the Turkey Trot — among other yearly fundraisers — can help support the necessary improvements.
Etzler has been dedicated to Valley Lake Boys Home for the last 28 years. After earning her criminal justice and sociology degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead, she worked at several different county jails before happening upon the Boys Home.
“There are so few facilities like this. There’s a few scattered throughout Minnesota, but being rural, we just take a different kind of kid and have a different morale,” Etzler said. “There’s no locked doors ... This is a little more structured than a foster home, but less strict than a detention facility.”
She was hired as a part-time employee at first, working holidays, nights and weekends before being hired as a full-time case manager. Next, Etzler served as program director, and finally was hired for her current position as executive director in January 2019.
The facility can house up to 14 boys at a time, and most of the youths go spend five to seven months at the home. When she first started, Etzler said the home was always full. Currently, there are nine boys in the facility, but Etzler said she and her team always prefer a full home because things run smoother.
The boys practice a rigidly structured routine each day that begins with them getting up and cleaning their rooms. They attend school, then come back to two hours of recreation time and rotating chores each evening. A point and color system keeps the boys’ behavior in check, and encourages them to maintain their points. The facility has a detached gym with a full basketball court, a recreation room, a dining room and kitchen, and offices and bedrooms for the staff.
Etzler said they have 15 staff, five of them working full-time. Funds don’t just go toward improvements and the upkeep of the facility, they also go toward keeping all 15 people on staff, Etzler said. Her staff are vital for keeping the home as structured as it is, she said.
Youths come to the facility for a number of reasons and varied backgrounds. Some are out of foster care, some arrive after getting picked up by police for petty crime, some come from good homes where the parents feel they have no other option. Etzler said they even get boys from as far as 100 miles away because they have exhausted all closer options.
Treatment at the facility doesn’t always have a happy ending, something that can be disheartening for the staff. Etzler said she probably sees more boys who have died or returned to crime than boys who have graduated high school after leaving the home. But the positive impacts they have on some boys’ lives is reward enough for Etzler and the staff.
“They [the boys] just keep us coming back,” Etzler said. “Some days are really frustrating, but when we get to pat them on the back and send them out the door, it’s a really great feeling.”
Etzler knows they make a difference in youths’ lives because they often receive graduation, marriage and birth announcements, letters, messages and visits from past residents of the home. Those success stories make her job worth it, she said.
Etzler’s long term goal is to start a transitional home for 18-21 year olds in the twin towns area. That way, boys just entering adulthood can have access to North Dakota State College of Science, access to jobs and access to the local high schools if they need to finish their education. While this plan is a long way out, Etzler hopes to continue raising money and receiving grants to improve the current facility.
“I’m not sure why I went into human services, but I thought I wanted to work with people and work with kids in this capacity. I was just drawn to it for some reason,” Etzler said. “But the reason all the staff stay here is obviously because of the kids.”
Pre-registration for the Turkey Trot is $20 and includes a free T-shirt, and same-day registration is $25. Registration forms are available at Breckenridge Drug, Breckenridge City Hall and Breckenridge Elementary and Senior High School.
