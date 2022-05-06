“Entertainment with purpose” was once again held in downtown Wahpeton.
This year’s second local Power of 100 event was hosted Thursday, May 5 by the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation at City Brew Hall. A total of $5,700 was raised that evening, including $2,850 that will be awarded to the Valley-Lake Boys Home. The remaining funds will be invested in the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation Endowment Fund and future quarterly Power of 100 recipients.
“It was a wonderful night,” Foundation Director Jana Berndt said. “We’ve raised more than $10,000 over the two quarters.”
Valley-Lake Boys Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota, was one of three non-profit organizations who presented to guests. BIO (Beautiful Inside and Out) Girls, which has three chapters in the Southern Red River Valley, and the Southeastern North Dakota Community Action Agency (SENDCAA), which operates locally on the North Dakota State College of Science campus in Wahpeton, also sought to be the evening’s Power of 100 recipient.
“We love our jobs and we really feel we’re making a difference,” Assistant Director Karla Littke said.
A team of Executive Director Joanna Etzler, Littke, Chairman of the Board Milan Drewlow and Youth Worker Robin Jirak accepted on behalf of Valley-Lake Boys Home.
“Everybody really deserves the donations,” Etzler said.
The Power of 100 is an idea borrowed from similar organizations that have sprung up nationwide.
“Members come together for an event where three charities share their story,” Berndt said. “Each quarter, members gather to hear from charitable organizations in Richland and Wilkin counties.”
Participating Power of 100 members donate $100 to the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation, where half of the amount collected at an event is shared with the winning organization. The other half is invested into the foundation’s endowment fund.
“All members in attendance vote and a winner is chose. Each event has the potential to generate $10,000 or $40,000 a year,” Berndt said.
In January, the Children’s Discovery Center won the first local Power of 100 event. Fellow non-profit organizations Someplace Safe and the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry have not been overlooked, however. They will also receive support from the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation. BIO Girls and SENDCAA will be the next foundation beneficiaries.
“There are great needs in the Richland-Wilkin area,” the foundation stated. “Although you may not know it, we have people who are hungry, homeless, or just need assistance to get through their day.”
Giving to the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation, organizers say, is an act of support.
“Your gift ensures that the resources will be there to keep the projects and programs going in our community that support our elderly, youth, and those in need,” the foundation stated.
Following the presentations and before the evening’s winner was named, guests enjoyed musician Michael Pink’s guitar playing and singing. A four-course entree and tequila fiesta was prepared by City Brew Hall Chef Eric Henre. The menu included shrimp tostadas with Mexican sunsets, cool ranch taquitos with blue devils, barrio tacos with Rosarita highballs and Spanish fried French toast with a spiced chocolate cocktail.
More local Power of 100 events will be held before 2022 concludes. For more information, contact the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation on Facebook.
