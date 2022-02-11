Eight individuals and organizations took top honors when six awards were given out at the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting.
The ceremony, held Thursday, Feb. 10 at City Brew Hall in downtown Wahpeton, included a tie for the Mark Werre Award recognizing outstanding community service. Janet Gagelin shared the honor with Valley Lake Boys Home, represented by Executive Director Joanna Etzler.
Gagelin and Valley Lake Boys Home’s fellow nominees included Cassie Miller, Dan Zink, Matthew Tooman and Nathan Berseth.
“There’s been a lot of changes in the Chamber and it’s definitely been a group effort,” said Executive Director Lisa Kunkel, whose thanks included the organization’s 219 current members. “Together, let’s keep the momentum going to make the changes we need to continue to grow these communities that we live in.”
Mary Wolfgram, who served as the Chamber board’s president in 2021, received the Chamber Service Award and also addressed the audience. Wolfgram is succeeded by her vice president, Jodi Hendrickson, as board president.
“Working together, we are making the Chamber better,” Wolfgram said.
In addition to Wolfgram and Hendrickson, nominees for the Chamber Service Award were Chahinkapa Zoo and Hammer Realty.
Additional honors given Thursday included:
• Lifetime Achievement Business Award — given to The Wilkin Drink & Eatery, Breckenridge, Minnesota; co-owner Tom Materi accepted the award; other nominees were the Leach Home, KBMW, Dan Zink and Red River Valley & Western Railroad
• Spark Plug Award — given to Tami Sirek; nominees included Lindsay Auwarter, Drifter Chic Boutique, Furtastic Grooming, 3 Borders Sports Network and Brad Pauly
• Business of the Year Award — given to WCCO Belting, Inc.; accepted by President and CEO Tom Shorma and Vice President of Operations Rod Koch; other nominees were the Leach Home, Red River Valley & Western Railroad, Pizza Ranch and Healing Arts Chiropractic
• Non-Profit of the Year Award — given to Chahinkapa Zoo; accepted by Zoo Director Kathy Diekman; nominees included the Leach Home, Richland Wilkin Community Foundation and Richland-Wilkin Kinship
“This is the only accreditation that matters,” Diekman said, to the audience’s applause.
Hendrickson leads a 2022 board of directors including Vice President Edd Goerger, Treasurer Jim Cornelius, Wolfgram, Angela Cruff, Becky Dockter, Tana Erbes, Gail Grant, Chris Kappes, Kory Kaste and Amy Ziegler.
The 18-member 2022 Chamber Ambassadors include President Amanda Crouse, Vice President Diana Hermes and Secretary Wendy Kahler. Hermes and Crouse were also present to receive their Outstanding Contribution to the Chamber Ambassadors awards.
In addition to the awards presentations, the ceremony included Justin Neppl, director of the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA). Like Wolfgram, Neppl had a message of sustaining current success. He focused on efforts to increase housing in communities like Wahpeton and the wider southern Red River Valley.
“A couple years ago, there wasn’t even a house built in Wahpeton,” Neppl said. “Now, we’re at 30 (in 2021). I think we can continue to grow that momentum. Those are the things we want to do.”
