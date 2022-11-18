VandeWalle retiring from ND Sup. Court; top GOPers respond

North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle’s retirement announcement was followed by fond farewells from state and national political leaders.
VandeWalle, 89, will retire on Jan. 31, 2023, he announced Friday, Nov. 18. His career has included more than 44 years of nonpartisan service with the North Dakota Supreme Court, including 27 years as the Chief Justice.
“I had been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of North Dakota for over 60 years — 20 years as an assistant attorney general and over 40 years as a justice of the Supreme Court,” VandeWalle wrote Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., on Friday, Nov. 11. “However, recent health challenges have made it increasingly difficult for me to continue to do so.”
Forum News Service elaborated on VandeWalle’s point, saying he told the service of a recent Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. VandeWalle also had been previously diagnosed with the eye disease macular degeneration and atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat, after a 2020 diagnosis of COVID-19, FNS reported.
“Recognizing that it will talk some time to appoint a successor, I have decided to retire from the bench at the end of January, unless circumstances require an earlier departure,” VandeWalle wrote.
Burgum, in a Nov. 18 statement, expressed gratitude to VandeWalle. The North Dakota Supreme Court is currently led by Chief Justice Jon Jensen.
“For 44 years (VandeWalle) served the Supreme Court with fairness, compassion and commitment to equal justice, including a distinguished 27-year tenure as chief justice from 1993 to 2020, which made him the longest serving chief justice in North Dakota history and the longest serving chief justice in the nation when he passed the gavel to Chief Justice Jensen,” Burgum stated.
The governor’s office explained the process for filling a Supreme Court vacancy. Under North Dakota law, the Judicial Nominating Committee must forward a list of nominees to the governor to fill the vacancy within 60 days of receiving notice that the vacancy exists.
“Within 30 days of receiving the list, the governor has three options: 1) fill the vacancy by appointing from the list of nominees; 2) return the list of nominees and direct the committee to reconvene; or 3) call for a special election to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term,” Burgum stated.
VandeWalle’s current 10-year term to the North Dakota Supreme Court expires in 2024.
Because an appointment to the Supreme Court must continue for at least two years under Article VI of the North Dakota Constitution, the individual appointed to succeed VandeWalle will serve until the 2026 general election and may run for the remaining eight years of the 10-year term that begins Jan. 1, 2025,” Burgum stated.
North Dakota’s three-member U.S. Congressional delegation did not discuss the state Supreme Court appointment process in their statements released Friday. Each opted instead to praise VandeWalle for his service.
“I am so thankful and proud to have gotten to know Justice VandeWalle during the course of my legal and political career,” said U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D. “He has a record that will never be matched. He is an absolute legend. Congratulations on a well-earned retirement, my friend.”
U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., saluted VandeWalle, a lifetime North Dakotan.
“(He) has been a dedicated public servant, working throughout his career to uphold our laws and protect the rights of our state’s people. We appreciate his commitment to serving his fellow North Dakotans, from his time in the Attorney General’s office to his 26 years as Chief Justice. Mikey and I join with his colleagues, family and friends in thanking him and wishing him the best as he prepares to enter this new chapter in his life,” Hoeven said.
VandeWalle has led a remarkable life of public service and dedication to North Dakota,” said U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
“Our great state has benefited from his wisdom and candor as he sought to uphold the law with impartiality in every decision he made,” Cramer said. “Gerry’s got great judgement, great demeanor, and a great personality. He is an outstanding citizen and the sweetest guy in the world. Kris and I join North Dakota in thanking Justice VandeWalle for his commitment to serving our state and wish him well.”
In addition to serving on the North Dakota Supreme Court, VandeWalle also appearing in Wahpeton for events including the annual North Dakota Boys State. In 2014, VandeWalle and Drew Wrigley, then North Dakota’s lieutenant governor, were among the guests at the Richland County Courthouse centennial.
Wrigley, currently North Dakota’s attorney general, retweeted Friday a message from FNS reporter Jeremy Turley.
“I just talked to Justice VandeWalle,” Turley wrote. “The Noonan native, ever humble, told me he’s not sure if he’s proud of any part of his tenure, but he’s satisfied with his performance on the court. ‘I tried hard, and I gave it my best shot.’”