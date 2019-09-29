The Wahpeton Event Center was the place to be Thursday night for the Jessie Veeder music performance. The Sept. 26 fundraiser for the Red Door Art Gallery included a dinner catered by The Boiler Room, a wine board, 50-50 raffle and basket raffle. Original artwork was used as centerpieces on the tables, which were also available for sale, “If you can’t leave without one,” Gallery Director Noah Dobmeier teased.

Guests enjoyed listening to Veeder’s humorous stories in between original songs and a few covers, including “Ring of Fire,” a Johnny Cash classic. She shared what it’s like to be a parent raising a fifth generation of ranch children and talked about the importance of arts and culture in North Dakota’s small communities.

Veeder visited with community members before her performance and enjoyed learning about the gallery, the sculpture park and new businesses in town housed in renovated buildings. Her CDs and her new book, “Coming Home,” were available for sale during the show.

She started singing as a child alongside her folk musician father, and began writing her own material as a teenager. She’s recorded in Nashville and traveled the country, singing about regular, hard-working people making a living in oil country. Also a columnist for state newspapers, her songs tell the stories of the human condition and the isolated landscape she calls home.

The evening was a successful fundraising event that brought like-minded community members together in support of the arts.

The Red Door Art Gallery is located at 418 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton.

