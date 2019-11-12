On Monday, Nov. 11 at 11:15 a.m., Breckenridge Fire Department was called for a vehicle fire near the intersection of Highway 210 and Highway 75.

Breckenridge Fire Chief Nate Summerville reported the vehicle fire occurred on the frontage road of the CHI St. Francis hospital. When the fire department and the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The fire department extinguished the vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle reported an engine malfunction which led to the vehicle going into the ditch. The occupants escaped the vehicle before it caught fire and no major injuries were reported.

