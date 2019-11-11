Vehicle goes off roadway north of Wyndmere

A Chevrolet Suburban went off a roadway north of Wyndmere, N.D., and into a ditch Sunday, Nov. 10. The morning accident left a driver with non-life threatening injuries.

A driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a Sunday, Nov. 10 vehicle crash in Richland County, North Dakota.

Gabriel Kuac, 42, Gwinner, North Dakota, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban. At approximately 7:05 a.m., the vehicle was at the intersection of County Road 8 and Highway 18, north of Wyndmere, North Dakota.

The Suburban went off the roadway and into a ditch, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated. Seat belts were in use at the time of the crash, but the airbags did not deploy.

Gabriel was transported to a Fargo hospital by Wyndmere Ambulance and F-M Ambulance. Because the vehicle was smoking, the Wyndmere Fire Department also responded.

The crash remains under investigation.

