Vehicle involved in back-to-back accidents

A driver ended up hitting a sign and a light pole and going into the ditch along the 210 Bypass in Wahpeton Thursday morning, after her vehicle hit another car in an earlier accident nearby. A minor injury was reported.

 Katie Betz • Daily News Intern

A Breckenridge, Minnesota woman was involved in back-to-back automobile accidents Thursday, July 25 in Wahpeton.

Ashley Quaal, 32, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer which ended up receiving front end damage in the second accident. The accidents occurred at approximately 10:53 a.m. and 11:26 a.m. on and adjacent to the 210 Bypass.

The first accident was a vehicle-on-vehicle crash, according to the Wahpeton Police Department. The Trailblazer was facing north on Fourth Street North, making a left-hand turn onto the 210 Bypass.

At the same time, a 2014 Hyundai Veloster was traveling on the Bypass. It was driven by Joy Serbanescu, 32, Wahpeton.

When the Trailblazer entered the Bypass, it hit the Veloster’s driver’s side rear panel, the police department continued. There were no injuries. Quaal appears to have been the one calling the department for assistance.

The Veloster was taken from the scene by Berger’s Towing. Quaal then drove the Trailblazer to the nearby Superpumper gas station, where she was going to wait.

The Trailblazer made a quick right turn and couldn’t stop, the police department continued. It went into a ditch, striking a traffic signal awareness sign and light pole. The second accident occurred near the intersection of the 210 Bypass and Ninth Street North.

Quaal was transporting two youths, according to the police department. One youth, 7, complained of shoulder pain. An ambulance was called, the youth was evaluated at the scene and no one was taken to nearly CHI St. Francis in Breckenridge.

No citations were issued.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments