Vet’s Club announces closure

The Vet’s Club, 219 Dakota Ave. in Wahpeton, has closed its doors for good.
Co-owned by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, also known as Wahpeton Veterans, Inc., the Vet’s Club had its last day of business last month. The club will not reopen in another building, American Legion Adjutant Jim DeVries said.
“We are selling our land and our building,” DeVries said.
Interested parties may contact Sherry Bell, Action Realtors, Wahpeton, for more information.
“We would like to thank people for the years of using the club. It is a sign of the times,” DeVries said.
The Vet’s Club announced its land and building were up for sale in August 2020. Earlier in the year, the club was one of countless in North Dakota and Minnesota which temporarily closed in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. The closure was inconvenient and a factor in the Vet’s Club’s permanent closure.
“The bills are coming in and there’s no money,” DeVries said previously. “We’ve also got taxes and insurance to deal with, plus payroll.”
