Vet’s Club for sale, hurt by expenses and attendance woes

A downtown Wahpeton hangout is for sale.
The Vet’s Club, 219 Dakota Ave., has been affected by problems ranging from high expenses and declining attendance, most recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Co-owned by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, also known as Wahpeton Veterans, Inc., the Vet’s Club announced the sale through social media and its exterior sign.
“Things are tough all over,” American Legion Adjutant Jim DeVries said. “It’s just a sign of the times.”
The Vet’s Club was closed for more than two months in winter-spring 2020 when North Dakota and Minnesota bars, restaurants and other clubs were required to close in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. It was an inopportune time to be closed for so long and things did not improve.
“The bills are coming in and there’s no money. We’ve also got taxes and insurance to deal with, plus payroll,” DeVries said.
Currently, the Vet’s Club is open from 4 p.m.-close on Tuesdays-Thursday. The owners and staff appreciate the continued patronage.
“There are so many places in town where you can go get a drink or a meal. With the more facilities, and COVID, it put a damper on us,” DeVries said.
Earlier this summer, the Vet’s Club held a memorial service and recognition ceremony honoring more than 20 longtime and deceased members of the American Legion, Hafner-Miller-Ross Post No. 20. The honorees included Vernon Bakken, Fargo. Shortly after the ceremony, Bakken wrote in support of the Vet’s Club.
“This is one place veterans can come to and be assured of great service, just by being there for them,” Bakken wrote. “Countless individuals from our region have served their county over many decades.”
Wahpeton Veterans, Inc., is one of two longtime organizations undergoing transition in recent years.
Aerie No. 2749, whose activities included donating $33,420 to 21 Twin Towns Area groups in May 2020, previously operated out of the now-demolished Wahpeton Eagles Club building, 114 Dakota Ave.
Jonathan Green, Aerie’s president, said an initial offer to buy the Vet’s Club building was turned down. Nevertheless, he’s looking forward to making a subsequent bid.
“Everything’s still on the table,” Green said. “We’re looking at other options, but that’s available.”
In addition to the Vet’s Club, the building’s parking lot and a side lot are up for sale. The outdoor facilities were a great aid when the club held fish fries.
“When were were closed for that two and a half months, we lost four fish fries. Those made money,” DeVries said.
The Vet’s Club is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Aerie will meet Wednesday, Aug. 19. The next round of negotiations may begin Thursday, Aug. 20. Interested parties may contact Sherry Bell, Action Realtors, Wahpeton, for more information.
“We don’t have a last date in mind,” DeVries said. “We met with Action Realtors and we do hope to sell within a couple months.
