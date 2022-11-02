Veterans Day luncheon to be held in Chahinkapa Park

The 2022 Veterans Day luncheon, free for veterans and active duty military, will begin at 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton. Food including sliced pork loin and desserts will be served until it is gone.

 Courtesy MCS

A Veterans Day tradition is returning to the Twin Towns Area. The Woody Keeble VFW Post No. 4324 and American Legion Post No. 20 will once again host a 12 p.m. luncheon honoring all veterans.

