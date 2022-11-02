Veterans Day luncheon to be held in Chahinkapa Park

The 2022 Veterans Day luncheon, free for veterans and active duty military, will begin at 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton. Food including sliced pork loin and desserts will be served until it is gone.
A Veterans Day tradition is returning to the Twin Towns Area. The Woody Keeble VFW Post No. 4324 and American Legion Post No. 20 will once again host a 12 p.m. luncheon honoring all veterans.
“This is a free meal for veterans and active duty military,” the VFW Auxiliary stated. “We will accept freewill donation from additional guests.”
VFW Auxiliary members will serve the Veterans Day meal, which will include sliced pork loin, baked potatoes, green beans, bread, pickles and an assortment of desserts. The luncheon hosts are preparing for as many as 200 guests on Veterans Day.
“We are not accepting any reservations. People are just welcome to come when they wish, although once the food is gone, it’s gone,” the VFW Auxiliary stated.
The VFW Auxiliary is a collaborative organization, which is why no one member is a designated spokesperson. Auxiliary members similarly recognize, are proud of and thankful for the band of brothers and sisters that have made up the American military for centuries.
“We could not let down our veterans, who fill us with such a sense of pride,” the VFW Auxiliary stated. “We needed to continue providing this meal. Even when we didn’t have a location, we knew we had to continue this. It’s taken a lot of improvising — we’re not where our club formerly was — be we continue. We have a lot of different workers making a lot of different food.”
Daily News will provide more information about Veterans Day events and observances in its Tuesday, Nov. 8 edition. The VFW Auxiliary is certain that these events allow for education, reflection and communication.
“When we see the veterans sitting together, it’s really special. They communicate, they reflect on their shared experience. They see that they have so much in common,” the Auxiliary stated.
For more information on the Veterans Day luncheon, call Viv Bernotas at 701-403-5087.