Veterans Homes Collection ongoing in Twin Towns

Woody Keeble VFW Post No. 4324 Auxiliary, Wahpeton, is collecting necessary items or the money to purchase necessary items for residents of the North Dakota Veterans Home, Lisbon, and the Fergus Falls Veterans Home, Fergus Falls, Minn.

 Courtesy North Dakota Veterans Home

Two Southern Red River Valley veterans homes are poised to benefit from the Twin Towns Area’s generosity this winter.

Woody Keeble VFW Post No. 4324 Auxiliary, Wahpeton, is collecting necessary items or the money to purchase necessary items for veterans. The Auxiliary is collecting for residents of the North Dakota Veterans Home, Lisbon, and the Fergus Falls Veterans Home, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.



