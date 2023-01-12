Veterans Homes Collection ongoing in Twin Towns

Woody Keeble VFW Post No. 4324 Auxiliary, Wahpeton, is collecting necessary items or the money to purchase necessary items for residents of the North Dakota Veterans Home, Lisbon, and the Fergus Falls Veterans Home, Fergus Falls, Minn.
Two Southern Red River Valley veterans homes are poised to benefit from the Twin Towns Area’s generosity this winter.
Woody Keeble VFW Post No. 4324 Auxiliary, Wahpeton, is collecting necessary items or the money to purchase necessary items for veterans. The Auxiliary is collecting for residents of the North Dakota Veterans Home, Lisbon, and the Fergus Falls Veterans Home, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
“If people don’t want to go out and do the shopping, they are welcome to donate and we can buy the necessary items,” said Vivian Bernotas of the 4324 Auxiliary.
Items may be dropped off at Action Realty, 419 Dakota Ave. in Wahpeton, between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Veterans Homes Collection is currently slated to last through January, but there is the possibility of an extension into February.
“We decided to wait until January for our collection because we figured things would slow down after Christmas,” Bernotas said. “We are thankful for the donations we’ve received so far. I will admit it’s a little slow right now.”
Veterans Home Collection donors are reminded that actual items given must be new. Needed items include:
• sweatpants, sizes up to 4X
• colored t-shirts with pockets, sizes up to 3X
• thermal underwear, sixes L, XL and 2X
• belts and wide suspenders
• phone cards
• Axe body spray
• toothpaste
• Fixodent denture adhesive
• denture cleaner
• shaving cream
• men’s body wash
• electric razors
• disposable shaves
• Brut and Old Spice aftershave lotions
• platform bird houses
For more information, call Bernotas at 701-403-5087.
The North Dakota Veterans Home turns 130 in 2023. It is considered by the state to be a living tribute to North Dakota veterans and their spouses.
“(We’re) treating them with the utmost respect and dignity,” the home states on its website. “With dedicated, compassionate staff, engaging social activities, a variety of amenities, and skilled nursing services, the North Dakota Veterans Home is committed to creating a safe, enriching environment designed to feel like home.”
The Fergus Falls Veterans Home, one of Minnesota’s five state veterans homes, continues a mission driven by the state government.
“We not only consider it our duty to provide the highest level of care to those who answered our nation’s call, we be believe it is an honor,” the veterans homes state on the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs website. “Our vision is to continually develop and deliver a safe, dignified and compassionate health care system, and provide a nurturing and engaging home environment for Minnesota’s heroes.”