Veterans Honor Flight riders warmly welcomed back

The return home is often an especially moving experience. Lyle Prochnow, Hankinson, N.D., served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Proud family, friends, community members and military supporters gathered Tuesday evening at Hector International Airport to welcome back the Honor Flight riders. ‘I am truly honored,” Prochnow said in March, upon learning that he would get to take the April 30-May 2 trip.
Harry Emde, front on the escalator, is a veteran of the Vietnam War era from Hankinson, N.D. He is seen with David Poss, slightly behind Emde, a Vietnam veteran from Wahpeton. According to Honor Flight organizers, 10 veterans from or near the Southern Red River Valley took part in this latest event. Escorts, including adult children, friends or any other loved ones, are also a part of the experience.
Gerald Puetz, Barney, N.D., served during the Korean War Era. Local Honor Flight riders, according to information from organizers, included Robert Fust, a Korea veteran from Lidgerwood, N.D., Joseph Sestak, a Korea veteran from Wahpeton, Wayne Hervey and Ralph Lupkes, Vietnam veterans from Wheaton, Minn., and Marvin Zetocha, a Vietnam veteran from Stirum, N.D.
‘It was overwhelming. I never thought I’d experience something like it,’ Vincent Dobler, Breckenridge, Minn., said about the latest Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN trip to Washington, D.C. Dobler served as an aircraft mechanic in the U.S. Navy from 1964-68, amid the Vietnam War. His homecoming took place Tuesday, May 2 in Fargo. Dobler is seen with wife Agnes, son Jeremy and daughter-in-law Bridget, West Fargo, N.D., and grandsons Elijah, 7, and Caleb, 4.