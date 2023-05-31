Veterans Information Expo held in Wahpeton

Members of the Wahpeton Military Color Guard gave a presentation of the colors during the Veterans Information Expo. It was well-received and made possible thanks to, in alphabetical order, Dale Bartnick, Bradford Brandt, Al Hunt, Tony Kub, Harlan Muehler and Bill Peschel.
Wahpeton’s community center hosted the annual Veterans Information Expo. Guests engaged with participating organizations and learned of their rights and potential benefits thanks to legislation like the PACT Act.
Southern Red River Valley veterans learned more about the PACT Act, considered to be possibly the largest health care and benefit expansion in veterans affairs (VA) history, Wednesday, May 31 in Wahpeton.
The Wahpeton Community Center hosted the annual Veterans Information Expo, made possible thanks to local veterans service offices and several participating organizations. Guests engaged with the organizations and were reminded of their rights and potential benefits thanks to legislation like the PACT Act.
“The PACT Act expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures and veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras,” Richland County Veterans Service Officer Mary Vetter said. “It adds more than 20 more presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic exposures and adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation.”
The PACT Act is fully known as the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. Under the act, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs must provide a toxic exposure screening to every veteran enrolled in a VA health care program.
“This helps us improve research, staff education and treatment related to toxic exposures. If you’re a veteran or survivor, you can file claims not to apply for PACT Act-related benefits,” Vetter said.
In addition to spreading the word about the PACT Act, the Veterans Information Expo continued the tradition of establishing communication between local and state service providers and veterans organizations. Nearly 30 groups or individuals participated, including:
• the Southeastern North Dakota Community Action Agency (SENDCAA)
• Military Outreach & Soldier and Family Readiness
• the North Dakota Veterans Home
• Richland County Public Health
• Cynthia Sprung, the Wilkin County, Minnesota, senior coordinator on aging
• the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED)
• the Fergus Falls Veterans Home, Fergus Falls, Minnesota
• Next Blue of North Dakota, an affiliate of Blue Cross of North Dakota
Shortly after the expo began, members of the Wahpeton Military Color Guard gave a presentation of the colors. It was well-received and made possible thanks to, in alphabetical order, Dale Bartnick, Bradford Brandt, Al Hunt, Tony Kub, Harlan Muehler and Bill Peschel.
The recently-enacted North Dakota House Bill 1212 was also well-received. Unanimously passed in both the state Senate and House of Representatives, HB 1212 was sponsored by a bipartisan coalition of eight women. They included Senate Majority Caucus Leader Kristin Roers, R-District 27, Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan, R-District 21, and the two state representatives for Richland County, Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, and Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25.
“This bill is at the request of the Veterans Service Officer in Richland County and addresses the problem that North Dakota Veterans Benefits language is preventing surviving spouses from obtaining benefits,” Schreiber-Beck testified in March. “The goal of the bill is to simplify the process — by North Dakota accepting the Veterans Administration Summary of Benefits Letter, a surviving spouse could access North Dakota benefits.”
The simplified process is advantageous, Vetter said during her January testimony.
“We want to thank you for your continued advocacy for veterans and their families,” she said.