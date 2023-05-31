Veterans Information Expo held in Wahpeton

Members of the Wahpeton Military Color Guard gave a presentation of the colors during the Veterans Information Expo. It was well-received and made possible thanks to, in alphabetical order, Dale Bartnick, Bradford Brandt, Al Hunt, Tony Kub, Harlan Muehler and Bill Peschel.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Southern Red River Valley veterans learned more about the PACT Act, considered to be possibly the largest health care and benefit expansion in veterans affairs (VA) history, Wednesday, May 31 in Wahpeton.

The Wahpeton Community Center hosted the annual Veterans Information Expo, made possible thanks to local veterans service offices and several participating organizations. Guests engaged with the organizations and were reminded of their rights and potential benefits thanks to legislation like the PACT Act.

Veterans Information Expo held in Wahpeton

Wahpeton’s community center hosted the annual Veterans Information Expo. Guests engaged with participating organizations and learned of their rights and potential benefits thanks to legislation like the PACT Act.
Veterans Information Expo held in Wahpeton

Richland County Commissioner Tim Campbell and Miranda Andel, Richland County Public Health, are seen during a break in activity.


Tags