Veterans Memorial Garden a dream project for Walcott

Earlier this month, the Walcott Cemetery and Veterans Memorial was one of 14 nonprofit agencies receiving grants from the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation. The grant has been allocated for the Veterans Memorial Garden, a dream project for communities in northern Richland County, N.D.
The Walcott Veterans Memorial project is honored to have received a Richland Wilkin Community Foundation grant. Improving the Walcott Cemetery, including restoring headstones, and establishing a veterans memorial has been a longstanding goal.
More than 660 people are buried in the Walcott Cemetery, founded in 1882 and located a half-mile south of Walcott, North Dakota. The 4.7 acres in Colfax Township, North Dakota, include graves for 54 U.S. military veterans.
Cheryl Anderson accepted the grant on behalf of the cemetery and memorial. She has been among those leading the cause to improve the cemetery and establish a memorial.
“With the support of the Walcott Lutheran Church, Walcott Lutheran Brotherhood and a grant from the State Historic Society of North Dakota, the restoration of 293 headstones began in the summer of 2021,” Anderson said.
Restoration often requires partnerships. The Cemetery Improvement Committee was founded on July 13, 2021. Monument Solutions, Hickson, North Dakota, was soon hired to restore headstones that had been damaged due to the elements.
“Rodney and Cherie Mathison of Monument Solutions were hired to assess the oldest part of the cemetery, where the majority of damaged headstones exist,” Daily News reported in October 2021.
The Mathisons’ assessment was eye-opening.
“They identified 70 headstones in need of repair and restoration, some of which were deemed to be in critical need of repair due to damage by the elements,” Anderson said in October 2021. “While doing this work, they have uncovered headstones that had fallen or sunk in the ground and covered by overgrown sod.”
Some headstones had been unnoticeable for more than a half-century, Daily News previously reported. Within three months, more than 50 headstones had been restored.
Soon after the restoration began, it was determined that the Walcott Cemetery would be a perfect location for a veterans memorial.
“The support of the Hagen-Helgeson Legion Post No. 166 and Walcott Legion Authority has allowed our veterans memorial plans to be in full swing,” Anderson said. “Generous support from descendants of people buried in the cemetery, as well as from many area businesses, allows the fundraising goals for perpetual care and the memorial itself to continue growing.”
According to Anderson, the memorial’s planning committee hopes to start the ground preparation for the memorial before the end of summer.
“We are grateful for all the support we have received for our initiative to preserve the history of the early settlers of Walcott and to honor the men and women from the northern end of Richland County that served our country,” Anderson said previously.
The Walcott Cemetery has been around nearly as long as the city itself. Walcott was founded in 1879 and in 1882, the first headstones were placed.
“Cemetery land was originally provided by the Ralehus family, which consisted of only a mother and daughter following a smallpox epidemic,” Daily News reported in October 2021. “The Norwegian Evangelical Church, now known as the Walcott Lutheran Church, was established in 1889 and acquired the cemetery in 1896.”
As of this summer, the Walcott Cemetery has had initial conversations with the sextons of six Richland County cemeteries. These cemeteries are locations that the Walcott Legion Honor Guard perform at each Memorial Day, including the Lium, Pioneer, Eagle, South Pleasant, Christine and Hemnes cemeteries. The conversations have to do with having veterans buried in those cemeteries being recognized at the Walcott Veterans Memorial.
“When you think about the size of the two counties and the number of people the Community Foundation serves, we are incredibly thankful for the recognition and dollars received,” she said.