Veterans Memorial Garden a dream project for Walcott

Earlier this month, the Walcott Cemetery and Veterans Memorial was one of 14 nonprofit agencies receiving grants from the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation. The grant has been allocated for the Veterans Memorial Garden, a dream project for communities in northern Richland County, N.D.

 Photos Courtesy Cheryl Anderson

More than 660 people are buried in the Walcott Cemetery, founded in 1882 and located a half-mile south of Walcott, North Dakota. The 4.7 acres in Colfax Township, North Dakota, include graves for 54 U.S. military veterans.

The Walcott Cemetery has been around nearly as long as the city itself. Walcott, N.D., was founded in 1879 and in 1882, the first headstones were placed.
The Walcott Veterans Memorial project is honored to have received a Richland Wilkin Community Foundation grant. Improving the Walcott Cemetery, including restoring headstones, and establishing a veterans memorial has been a longstanding goal.


