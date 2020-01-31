DICKINSON, N.D. — Dr. Shelley Lenz declared her candidacy for North Dakota Governor Friday, Jan. 31. She is seeking the endorsement of the Democratic-NPL Party.
Lenz is the founder and owner of State Avenue Veterinary Clinic in Dickinson, North Dakota, and Killdeer Vet Clinic in Killdeer, North Dakota, a release stated. She is the founder and president of Sustainable Vets International, a non-profit which focuses on sustainable economic development in underserved regions.
“As a business leader and international project developer, Lenz has long brought a fresh, engaging, and practical approach to economic and workforce development in rural areas,” Lenz’s campaign stated.
Lenz’s release refers to her as a strong advocate for animal agriculture and its importance in food security and soil regeneration, which helps balance energy production and environment.
“She’s running because western North Dakota communities are being overlooked. She will provide the independent and balanced voice North Dakotans expect out of their leaders,” Lenz’s release stated.
North Dakota is rich with many resources, Lenz said.
“It is time to elect a Governor who will find solutions to fill the 30,000 open jobs in the state and fight for an economy that works for all North Dakotans,” she continued. “I’m bringing a strong voice directly from western North Dakota; a strong voice for our businesses, our workers, our families, our communities, which seem to have been overlooked as North Dakota develops.”
