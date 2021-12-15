Vietnam pilot reunited with former aircraft

Saturday afternoon, Dec. 11, a band of people braced against the bitter winter day. They huddled in small groups, tapping their feet and rubbing their hands together to keep warm as they waited to welcome a special guest to Breckenridge, Minnesota. For some, the man would be a stranger; for others, an old friend.
Above them, an AH-1G Cobra Vietnam War-era attack helicopter, now a monument of Veterans Memorial Park, also awaited a reunion.
The crowd scoured cars passing by, unsure what or who they were looking for. An SUV slowed as it approached the park, then flicked on its turn signal. The group shuffled forward.
From Lexington, South Carolina, more than 1,400 miles away, Charles “Bill” Bootle, his son and his granddaughter had arrived to see the monument.
Bootle was among the original pilots who flew the helicopter over the battlefields of Vietnam. Since then, the bird had made its way to the skies of Washington state to fight fires, before it was decommissioned and left in disrepair. The city purchased the aircraft through the General Services Administration and rehabilitated it in a year-long project led by former Breckenridge Police Chief Nate Harder. It was erected in Veterans Memorial Park in 2012, and has since been visited by several of its past pilots.
For years, Bootle and his granddaughter, Donna Bennard, had dreamed about going to see the bird. Bennard knew how important the bucket list item was to her “Papa” and when she told her uncle, Ed Bootle, he made arrangements for the three of them to see it the following weekend.
There was no sense in planning the trip further out, Ed Bootle said. His 84-year-old father is beginning to go blind and his health is deteriorating.
“It’s a big experience for my dad and for our family,” Ed Bootle said. “I told my wife last night, I haven’t been on a roadtrip with him in decades, so we’re doing it in the big town of Breckenridge.”
The trio were welcomed by Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson, local veterans, members of the American Legion, members of the Red River Quilters Quilts of Valor and supportive community members.
“I’m just in awe of the graciousness of people, it’s very special,” Bennard said. “And it’s not just a conceptual thing. It’s a, ‘I’m going to stand in 30-degree weather until this man shows up’ thing. It’s very actual. It warms your heart at a time when society can be very divisive.”
Vietnam veteran and fellow pilot Mike Syverson also attended Saturday’s event. He knew Bill Bootle from the war, and when he heard about his former comrade’s visit, he traveled from Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, to surprise him. They both taught at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Georgia, and fought in the same brigade during their second tours in Vietnam in 1972.
Syverson said the two had not connected since then. As soon as he reintroduced himself, Syverson and Bill Bootle were inseparable. They spoke quietly about their shared memories, gazing up at the aircraft. At one point, “Big Ed” was painted across the body of the helicopter, a tribute to Bill Bootle’s son.
“Last Saturday night we sat together and we made a list of really momentous or tragic deaths that hang with my grandfather and are on his heart, and I told Papa I wanted somehow for us — even just a tiny bit — to try to leave some of that pain behind at the helicopter,” Bennard said. “I’m hoping this can be a bright spot, and put a little closure to such an awful time in his life.”
Bill Bootle was in for another surprise — the Red River Quilters had cobbled together a Quilts of Valor presentation for the veteran the day before his arrival.
“Today, as grateful Americans, we are here to honor our veteran, Charles ‘Bill’ Bootle with a quilt,” Red River Quilters Quilts of Valor member Ginny Buck said. “The quilt says thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.”
Bill Bootle stood solemnly, wrapped in the quilt, as he listened to Buck recount of his career in the military and the honors he was awarded, including three Distinguished Flying Crosses, two Bronze Stars, an Expert Infantryman Badge, a Master Army Aviator Badge and a Joint Service Commendation Medal.
Bill Bootle was awarded his first Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism while serving as a pilot in support of a Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol of the 58th Infantry. The patrol made contact with an estimated Viet Cong company near Nong Truang Nga Hai. In order to relieve the patrol, Bill Bootle made repeated low-level gun strafing runs, undertaking heavy enemy fire, but enabling medical evacuation helicopters to rescue the men below.
“It was good times and it was bad times,” Bill Bootle said. “You’d never meet better people who would be your lifelong friends.”
One of his buddies told him years after the war that he knew he would be safe so long as he stayed close to Bill Bootle.
“He said, ‘I said to myself, you follow him into Vietnam, and you can come home,’” Bill Bootle recalled.
A small reception followed at The Wilkin, where Syverson was also presented a spontaneous Quilt of Valor. The two veterans talked for hours, quilts laid over their laps, tucked away in their own world of memories. At times, their eyes grew misty and their words stopped short. They honored friends they had lost, and laughed about the absurdities they encountered during their service, like their competitively-elaborate mustaches.
“There were three guys in the outfit that you could identify from the rear by the shape of their mustache,” Syverson laughed.
The men also recalled the Battle of An Lộc, where they both flew Cobras. The men were almost constantly in the air. Sometimes they didn’t have enough time on the ground to eat, so they were sent into the air with C-rations.
“There was no doubt where the enemy was — he was everywhere. They controlled the territory,” Syverson said. “Our job then was just to go up and shoot. We’d fuel up, expend all our coordinates, run out of fuel, and go back and refuel and rearm. Then we’d go right back up.”
It was a different war than the one they had fought during their first tour, Bill Bootle and Syverson said. Their second tour was more brutal, with less honor shown by the Viet Cong.
One aspect of the Vietnam war both men remember clearly was the disrespect and intimidation they endured upon their return to the U.S.
“All the way over here, I was thinking, I really want to see it, but I didn’t know how I was going to feel,” Bill Bootle said of seeing the helicopter again. “Then when we came around the corner, and saw all those people there, and I thought, ‘God. This is going to be bad.’ You don’t know what it was like back then. They were throwing eggs at us and spitting at us and cursing at us. We ain’t used to kindness. You couldn’t walk through the airport. Most of us landed at night. And you see it turn out like this — it brings tears to your eyes.”
The trio’s trip to Breckenridge exceeded expectations, Bill Bootle said. He never expected anyone to be there to greet him, let alone celebrate him.
“There were smiles and hugs and things that make you cry, you know? I’m just tickled to death that I got to do it before I die,” he said.
