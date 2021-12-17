Viral TikTok post prompts increased police presence at area schools

A TikTok post circulating on the social media platform supposedly warned users of nationwide gun or bomb violence at their schools Friday, Dec. 17. Districts across America have responded with increased law enforcement presence at campuses, with some schools shutting their doors for the day in an abundance of caution.
Breckenridge Public Schools Superintendent Brad Strand said they sent out a letter to parents and staff Friday morning alerting them of the situation. Strand said students are welcome to go home, but they do not believe the threat to be credible. The Minnesota district is not aware of any threats made to any of the schools at this time, according to the letter.
“We want to be proactive. We want to be transparent. We’ve had a little bit more presence of law enforcement around, and we’re just trying to keep our ears open. If anybody hears anything or knows anything, please communicate to any adults in the building,” Strand said.
Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard said the police department has been patrolling all three schools in Breckenridge, including St. Mary’s School, and Wilkin County Sheriff Rick Fiedler said his deputies have been patrolling county schools.
Karlgaard said he isn’t concerned that something will happen locally.
“We just want our presence to be known. We’re looking for anything suspicious or out of the ordinary to keep the students, the administration, the schools and the entire community safe,” Karlgaard said.
Wahpeton Public Schools Superintendent Rick Jacobson said the North Dakota district has no reason to believe the viral threat is valid, but they are not taking the situation lightly. Wahpeton Police Department will conduct extra patrols through Friday.
“There is nothing that has been brought forth to us as a credible, or not credible, source at all,” Jacobson said.
The district had not sent out correspondence to parents as of 10 a.m. Friday because they do not want to sensationalize the situation, Jacobson said.
“We deal with these things all the time. There are copycat-type situations where we have to sort through the information and make an informed decision based on the information we have. That’s why law enforcement has been invaluable, and our (Student Resource) officer who is on school grounds every day,” Jacobson said.
Jacobson and Strand said they ask students and parents to remain vigilant. Jacobson said, as always, they rely heavily on those who see something or hear something to report it as quickly as possible.
“This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online,” the Breckenridge Public Schools letter stated.
