Despite social distancing, two perennial spring events in Wahpeton were able to be celebrated last week.
The 25th Annual DREAMS Auction, a fundraiser for North Dakota State College of Science, was held online from 12 p.m. Thursday, April 2 through 9 p.m. Friday, April 3. “Heroes of Hope,” the 2020 Richland-Wilkin Relay for Life to benefit the American Cancer Society, was held online from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, April 4.
“It was an active event,” Relay Event Lead Carol Poppel said. “It was a chance for our survivors, caregivers, teams and community to come together for just a few hours. I think it was good for all of us.”
Relay participants visited https://facebook.com/WahpetonBreckenridgeRFL/ to view photos and videos. The special messages and vintage photos can still be viewed at Facebook.
“We are now at $49,142 as of today, which is not that much below where we are at this time of year normally,” Poppel said.
Relay supporters are hoping to raise $100,000 this year for the American Cancer Society. At the same time, Poppel understands how residents have had to adjust to difficulties in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am so very grateful for the support our community has shown,” she said.
Kim Nelson, executive director of the NDSCS Alumni Foundation, is also proud of how this year’s DREAMS Auction went.
“We did wonderfully for being in a new situation,” Nelson said. “We had more than 100 percent return on the gifts that were donated.”
Approximately 303 individuals visited the DREAMS Auction webpage, 41 percent of which purchased items. Participation in terms of purchasing was significantly higher this year, Nelson said.
“I did talk with several people who took part in the bidding. Some were Skyping with each other, so they knew who was bidding on what,” she said.
Auction organizers are thankful for bidders, donors and sponsors.
“We had changes, but they rose to the occasion,” Nelson said. “We certainly missed our culinary students, the delicious food and all of our additional participating students.”
Relay for Life was sponsored this year by NDSCS, Bobcat Company, First Community Credit Union, Hornstein Family Chiropractic, Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, Red River Valley & Western Railroad, Vision Ford-Lincoln, Wahpeton Drug & Gift, Daily News, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Econofoods and KBMW AM 1450.
The DREAMS Auction was sponsored by Bell Bank, Bell Bank Wealth Management, Bremer Bank, Minn-Kota Ag Products, Smith Motors, Gate City Bank, ComDel Innovation, Cargill, Industrial Builders, Inc., Corner Drug, Wells Fargo, Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, Goerger Seed, Ulteig, Kost Materials, GIANT Snacks, Inc. and Wheaton Drug and Gifts.
Look to Daily News, in print and online, for coverage of spring’s virtual events and other gatherings following social distancing guidelines.
