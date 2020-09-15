Did you know that only five percent of the population donates blood to meet 100 percent of patient blood needs? Misconceptions are a big reason why more people don’t donate blood but new donors are always in high demand.
“It’s surprising to hear the reasons why many people think they can’t donate, and most often it’s due to outdated or misunderstood information,” senior donor recruitment representative Katie Bartelson said. “We encourage anyone who thinks they can’t donate blood to give us a call and find out more. With every donation we can save up to three lives. Think of the impact we can have if more people were willing and able to give.”
While much more goes in to qualifying a donor to safely give blood, there are many common instances when people assume they can’t give blood but generally is not disqualifying. Some of these include taking medication including blood pressure, cholesterol or anti-depressants, traveling outside the the U.S., getting a tattoo or piercing, or having a history of cancer.
Potential donors are encouraged to call Vitalant to find out if they are eligible to donate blood. The next opportunity to give will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 at Mooreton Community Hall, located at 201 Mooreton Ave. S. in Mooreton.
