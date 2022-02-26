The annual News Monitor Citizen of the Year Award was presented in Wyndmere Friday, Feb. 18, at The Black Pelican, by Publisher Tara Klostreich and Managing Editor Carrie McDermott. Friends and family had gathered at the bar and restaurant for the surprise announcement.
Samantha Vosberg was chosen is this year’s honoree. She was nominated by Nichole Benedict and Denise Vosberg.
The nomination letter shared that “Samantha never hesitates to help others, whether she knows them or not. She has a big heart and treats everyone with respect. She raises her hand whenever volunteers are requested.”
Whether working as a mentor to young girls in the local BIO Girls chapter, coaching youth sports or organizing fundraisers for those in need, Vosberg can be counted on to give back to her community. She always shows up to support her family, her friends and community members.
Over the years, Vosberg has taught religion at St. John’s Church, she’s on the Wyndmere Community Center Board, has been on the committee of the Wyndmere Fall Festival since its inception and helps with Make-A-Wish fundraisers.
Around her busy schedule, Vosberg finds time to travel to as many sporting events as she can to watch her nieces and nephews compete.
Vosberg was surprised when her name was announced Friday night, Feb. 18, and gave a short, tearful “thank you,” not believing she had been nominated, let alone chosen as Citizen of the Year.
She thanked her community and those who nominated her.
“I love being part of this small town and the people here are why I help wherever I can and do what I do,” she said after the presentation. “Now, more than ever, we all need to show kindness and help whoever we can. If I can take the burden off of something for someone no matter how large or small, I will. If we all chip in where we can, we can accomplish great things, even if it’s just putting a smile on someone’s face.”
Read more about Vosberg and our Daily News Citizen of the Year, Norma Nosek, in our annual Profile magazine out now.
