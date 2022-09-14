Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election will begin Sept. 23 in Minnesota. Gov. Tim Walz declared September Voter Registration Month, and with National Voter Registration Day Sept. 20, it has never been more timely to register to vote.
Minnesotans can use mnvotes.gov to register to vote, request absentee ballots, find out more about candidates and locate their polling places.
“Minnesota leads the nation in voter registration, still we know that as many as 550,000 Minnesotans who are eligible to vote are not yet registered,” Secretary of State Steve Simon said. “That’s why our office is working with local elections partners around the state to ensure that every Minnesotan has the opportunity to make their voice heard at the polls this voting season.”
For more localized assistance for voting matters and questions, Wilkin County residents can reach out to the Wilkin County Auditor’s office; they are primarily responsible for voting throughout the county.
Simon says registration is especially important for folks who live in
mail-in ballot precincts, which all but five in Wilkin County are. Unless you live in Breckenridge, Akron Township or Prairie View Township you do not have a drop-off box for your ballots.
Being registered is the best way to make sure you receive your ballot in the mail. If you don’t receive it, you can pick it up at the auditor’s office. According to Simon, folks can begin expecting their mail-in ballots by Sept. 23.
Voters in Wilkin County should expect to see one U.S. Representative race, four state races, two district races and any city, county and school board races that are relevant to their precinct.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.