Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election will begin Sept. 23 in Minnesota. Gov. Tim Walz declared September Voter Registration Month, and with National Voter Registration Day Sept. 20, it has never been more timely to register to vote.

Minnesotans can use mnvotes.gov to register to vote, request absentee ballots, find out more about candidates and locate their polling places.



