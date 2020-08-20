Voting by mail, in person centers approved for Richland County

Richland County, North Dakota, will have both in person and by mail voting for November’s general election.
The decision came from the Richland County Board of Commissioners, who voted 5-0 to approve voting by mail and 4-1 to approve four voting centers throughout the county.
Richland County’s voting centers will include one each in the cities of Colfax, Hankinson, Wahpeton and Wyndmere, North Dakota. Locations have not yet been determined. A voting center differs from a precinct polling place in that it allows anyone to cast a ballot there, not just an individual living within that specific precinct.
Commissioner Tim Campbell voted against the four voting centers, elaborating on his decision.
“I’d like to see a lot more people have availability to the polls,” Campbell said. “I understand about the number of voting centers. Four is adequate, but 6-7 would be better. I want everybody to have their voice heard.”
Campbell, a resident of Fairmount, North Dakota, is one of three candidates running for two county commissioner positions. The others include another incumbent, Commissioner Dan Thompson, Wyndmere, and challenger Perry Miller, Wahpeton. Miller previously served on the board of commissioners from 2002-14.
The three county commission candidates are each running to serve a four-year term. In the June primary, Campbell received 1,917 votes, Miller received 1,812 votes and Thompson received 1,646 votes.
At the time of the primary, North Dakota had 422 voting precincts, including 15 in Richland County and four in Wahpeton. The North Dakota Secretary of State’s office reported that Richland County had 12,680 eligible voters then.
The Richland County Board of Commissioners is completed with Sid Berg, Nathan Berseth and Rollie Ehlert.
“It is fundamental to our democracy for our citizens to vote in a safe environment,” Berseth said. “In addition, our citizens should have the option to vote in privacy.”
Voting centers will allow Richland County citizens to vote in person while limiting poll workers and the risk of exposure, Berseth said. He reiterated that absentee voting, as always, will still be available.
“In addition, I voted for mail voting this time vs. the primary due to the fact the county will be sending out applications to only active voters, as well as our offering voting centers. The key is active voters,” Berseth said.
Having three means for voting, Berseth said, should allow for increased voter participation and a decrease in voter fraud.
“As an elected official, we should strive to have a high voter turnout,” he said.
Richland County’s commissioners are holding their meetings telephonically in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public may participate in any meeting by calling 701-553-8600 and entering access code 39421.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.
