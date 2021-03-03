Voting reform, COVID-19 relief and appointments to the president’s cabinet are among the issues on North Dakota’s U.S. Congressional delegation’s agenda.
Daily News continues its periodic check-in on Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, as well as Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all members of the Republican Party. While the GOP doesn’t have enough members in the House of Representatives for a majority, there is a 50-50 division in the Senate with ties being broken by Vice President Kamala Harris.
Armstrong’s exemption approved
The House, as of Wednesday, March 3, is expected to pass the “For the People Act”, according to multiple sources. The bill addresses voter access, election integrity and security, campaign finance and government ethics, according to congress.gov.
“Specifically, the bill expands voter registration (e.g. automatic and same-day registration) and voting access (e.g. vote-by-mail and early voting),” a summary states. “It also limits removing voters from voter rolls. The bill requires states to establish independent redistricting commissions to carry out congressional redistricting.”
An amendment to the For the People Act, sponsored by Rep. Armstrong, will allow North Dakota to continue not requiring voter registration. This practice has been in effect since 1951.
“North Dakota is a unique state in that we are the only one in the country that does not use voter registration,” Armstrong stated Tuesday, March 2. “I am glad to see my amendment pass that would allow North Dakota to continue our long-standing practice. My amendment is an example of why local control of election law is the best way to conduct elections. No state is the same and a one-size-fits-all policy does not work for North Dakota or any other state.”
Calling the overall bill “a massive federal overreach,” Armstrong also said it would nationalize elections and give more power to politicians.
“The For The Politicians Act (sic) will gut state voter I.D. laws, codify ballot harvesting, limit free speech, spend taxpayer dollars on political campaigns, and weaken election security against voter fraud. I will vote against this legislation,” Armstrong said.
Under Armstrong’s amendment, states without voter registration are not required to implement the practice. The states can also make their own decision on implementing voter registration.
“The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 provides an exemption for any state not using voter registration to implement it and this amendment continues that exemption,” Armstrong’s office stated.
Is relief coming?
A $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is expected to reach the U.S. Senate floor sometime during the week of Monday, March 1. As of Wednesday, a compromise was reached regarding income eligibility for $1,400 stimulus checks.
“(It’s) completely cutting off those who earn more than $160,000 a year and individuals who earn more than $80,000 a year,” CNN reported. “But the same households will receive the full payment of $1,400 per person, including children.”
As of Wednesday, it was unknown when the Senate would vote on the COVID-19 bill. The bill appears to enjoy widespread approval, Forum News Service reported Tuesday, March 2.
“(It’s) polling at 72 percent approval in a recent poll conducted for The New York Times,” FNS reported. “About 83 percent of respondents called the $1,400 checks important, and about 80 percent said the same of money for schools and state or local government. The same poll shows Americans divided over concerns of whether the bill is too big or too small.”
In a Monday statement published by FNS, Hoeven said the $1.9 trillion package “includes too many policies and too much spending unrelated to the pandemic.”
North Dakota confirmed 605 active COVID-19 cases, including 111 new cases, Wednesday. More than 137,000 residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
For your approval
Thirteen members of President Biden’s cabinet have been approved by the U.S. Senate as of Wednesday. The latest individual, Council of Economic Advisers Chairwoman Cecilia Rouse, received a 95-4 vote Tuesday.
Cramer and Hoeven were among the senators voting for Rouse’s appointment. That same day, they were among the 15-member minority voting against appointing former Gina Raimondo as U.S. Secretary of Commerce. Raimondo, former governor of Rhode Island, received 84 affirmative votes.
“President Biden and his Administration are too soft on the Chinese Communist Party,” Cramer stated. “Huawei is its poorly-disguised vehicle to spy on Americans, which is why the Commerce Department under President Trump effectively blacklisted it, but during her confirmation Governor Raimondo refused to take a strong stand against Huawei and commit to continuing this common sense effort by the Trump Administration. Her lackluster commitment is nothing short of problematic.”
The Senate has not yet voted on candidates for cabinet offices including U.S. Attorney General, Secretary of the Interior and Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., has been nominated for the interior position.
Earlier this week, Cramer said he and Hoeven have a specific problem with Haaland.
“She actually came to North Dakota, served meals at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest site, and when asked point blank by Senator Hoeven in her confirmation hearing whether she would recuse herself from any issues related to the Dakota Access Pipeline – which, as you know, there still are some, even though it’s been operating very successfully for over three years now – she refused to recuse herself,” Cramer said during a Fox Business interview.
Daily News will continue to follow North Dakota’s Congressional delegation and how their activities affect the state and Twin Towns Area region.
