TWIN CITIES, Minn. — Friday, Sept. 18 is the first day to vote early in Minnesota. Ballots will begin to be mailed out to voters who requested them. Residents can also vote early in person if they choose.
You can check the status of your ballot — from the time you request it all the way until it's counted — on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
If you haven't request your ballot yet, you can do so here.
Deadlines in Minnesota
Return your ballot by mail
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, your mailed-in ballot must be postmarked on or before Election Day (Nov. 3, 2020) and received by the county within the next seven calendar days (Nov. 10).
You can return your ballot by mail or package delivery service (such as FedEx or UPS).
Return your ballot in person
Voters can also return their ballots in person by 3 p.m. on Election Day to the election office that sent the ballot. Do not drop your ballot off at your polling place on election day. It cannot be processed there.
You can register to vote in Minnesota online here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.