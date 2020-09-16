TWIN CITIES, Minn. — Friday, Sept. 18 is the first day to vote early in Minnesota. Ballots will begin to be mailed out to voters who requested them. Residents can also vote early in person if they choose.

You can check the status of your ballot — from the time you request it all the way until it's counted — on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

If you haven't request your ballot yet, you can do so here.

Deadlines in Minnesota

Return your ballot by mail 

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, your mailed-in ballot must be postmarked on or before Election Day (Nov. 3, 2020) and received by the county within the next seven calendar days (Nov. 10).

You can return your ballot by mail or package delivery service (such as FedEx or UPS).

Return your ballot in person

Voters can also return their ballots in person by 3 p.m. on Election Day to the election office that sent the ballot. Do not drop your ballot off at your polling place on election day. It cannot be processed there.

You can register to vote in Minnesota online here.

