Wahp closer to K-9 cop

Wahpeton Police Officer Gage Miller, seen in early 2022, will serve as trainer and partner of the department's next K-9 officer. The K-9 canine is expected to serve beginning in early 2023.

 Daily News file photo

With an 8-0 vote Monday, Oct. 3, the Wahpeton City Council approved the spending of up to $78,323 for the Wahpeton Police Department. The police will purchase of a 2023 Ford Explorer, equipment for its next K-9 officer and trainer Officer Gage Miller and the K-9 canine itself.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 27, nearly $44,700 had been raised specifically for the renewal of the K-9 program. Sgt. Matthew Anderson, Wahpeton’s imminent police chief, informed members of the city public works and safety committee that more grants were pending. Costs as of late September included:



