Wahp closer to K-9 cop

With an 8-0 vote Monday, Oct. 3, the Wahpeton City Council approved the spending of up to $78,323 for the Wahpeton Police Department. The police will purchase of a 2023 Ford Explorer, equipment for its next K-9 officer and trainer Officer Gage Miller and the K-9 canine itself.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 27, nearly $44,700 had been raised specifically for the renewal of the K-9 program. Sgt. Matthew Anderson, Wahpeton’s imminent police chief, informed members of the city public works and safety committee that more grants were pending. Costs as of late September included:
• the police vehicle at nearly $38,052
• dog and equipment costs at nearly $40,271
“Vehicles have been difficult to acquire recently due to supply chain issues,” meeting minutes stated. “There is a possibility to get a 2023 model if we reserve one in the next couple of weeks.”
The full council approved using money raised for the K-9 program. Any additional costs would be covered by Wahpeton’s capital improvements fund.
Miller, who was not present for the council meeting, was thanked and recognized by officials. They included Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht and current Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson, who is retiring in December.
“I’m pretty excited,” Miller said. “We’ve come a long way with raising funds. The city recognized that and they’ve helped us out.”
Miller said he is currently waiting to find a particular dog for Wahpeton, one that will be trained as a K-9 officer. The K-9 is expected to serve with the Wahpeton Police Department beginning in early 2023.
“Over the years, the K-9 program has been successful in the police department’s location of illegal drugs, collection of evidence and assistance in locating missing persons,” Daily News reported in February 2022. “The department considers K-9 officers, as well as utilizing the officers and welcoming new team members, to be an invaluable idea.”
Wahpeton’s K-9 officer will join other top local dogs including Bruno, the German Shepherd peace officer with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Bruno serves alongside Deputy Justin O’Hara. Wahpeton Middle School, meanwhile, is now served by Cruiser, a golden retriever comfort dog. His primary handler is special education teacher Dana Kasowski.
Homestead plat hearing scheduled
With another unanimous vote, a 5 p.m. joint public hearing between the city council and the Wahpeton Planning Commission has been scheduled. The hearing will discuss a plat for the Homestead 2nd Addition, to be developed near the 210 Bypass in northwest Wahpeton.
Another unanimous vote approved submitting a request to the state of North Dakota for a $1.5 million increase in Wahpeton’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan, which is being used to finance part two of phase B of the Eastside Sanitary Sewer project.
At that same Tuesday, Sept. 27 public works committee meeting, Engineering Project Manager Kyle Rogahn discussed the two-part Eastside Sanitary Sewer project and why additional funding is needed.
“The original loan amount from CWSRF was $3 million and now $4.5 million is needed,” meeting minutes state. “The city would request an increase of $1.5 million for this project. These numbers are already reflected in the proposed sanitary sewer rates.”
Don’t forget
Monday’s city council meeting included Leach Public Library Director Melissa Bakken announcing the upcoming Chocolate Chocolate Day.
Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb attended by conference call.
A fundraiser hosted by the Friends of the Leach Public Library, Chocolate Chocolate Day includes a used book sale. It will be open from 12-5 p.m. at the library, 417 Second Ave. in Wahpeton. For only $5, visitors can purchase a chocolate dessert. The books on sale are available for the price of a free-will offering.
“We heard a lot of ‘Chocolate Chocolate!’ in the parade,” Bakken said about her and fellow librarians’ experience marching Saturday, Oct 1 in the Twin Towns.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 at Wahpeton City Hall.
