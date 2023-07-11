Wahp council affirms commitment to current infrastructure pact

The Homestead Addition, a commercial and residential development intended for northwest Wahpeton, is not a dead project. As of Monday, however, contract negotiations between the city and the Wahpeton Community Development Corporation have ceased.
The Homestead Addition, a commercial and residential development intended for northwest Wahpeton, is not a dead project. However, contract negotiations between the city and the Wahpeton Community Development Corporation (CDC) have ceased as of Monday, July 10.
Wahpeton has maintained its position of standing by an original exhibit in the proposed agreement, Daily News previously reported. To date, no agreed upon counterproposal from the CDC has been received. New alternatives may be presented, but as of Monday, the negotiations have ceased.
“The council motion confirms the council commitment to the current agreement with the CDC to fund and construct regional infrastructure,” Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe said Tuesday, July 11. “Additional infrastructure funding will be project-specific and negotiated in additional development agreements.”
Special election set for Nov. 7
Wahpeton’s council has also approved a single-topic special election scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7. The election will concern proposed Ordinance No. 1052.
“If approved by voters, Ordinance No. 1052 would allow the continuation of Wahpeton’s current 2% sales tax, its eligible uses and existing allocations,” Daily News previously reported. “It would repeal current sunset clauses and reenact the current procedure.”
Ordinance No. 1052, leaders stated earlier, only concerns what is already established in Wahpeton. It does not concern any possible additional sales tax or its uses. The Nov. 7 election would be solely devoted to Ordinance No. 1052, not any other topic.
“Each time a qualifying purchase in Wahpeton is made, a total of 2% in sales tax revenue is generated for four eligible expenses,” Daily News previously reported. “That 2% includes .5% for infrastructure and 1.5% for economic development, flood mitigation and recreation. Local sales tax has been a reliable revenue source since 1991.”
Strengthen the community, improve the chain of survival
Wahpeton is committed to becoming a Cardiac Ready Community, Mayor Brett Lambrecht proclaimed Monday.
The proclamation, read by Community Development Director Chris DeVries, recognized the North Dakota Cardiac Ready Community Project. The project’s goal is to help people improve their cardiovascular health, which increases the chance that individuals suffering from cardiovascular emergencies will have the best possible chance of survival.
“The promotion of healthy lifestyles, proactive heart attack risk reduction education, training in recognizing the signs and symptoms of a cardiovascular emergency and how to respond by activating EMS through 911 can improve our community mortality rate,” DeVries said.
Availability of training in CPR, wide access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and promotion of community events will engage residents on their essential roles of strengthening the community and improving the chain of survival, according to the proclamation.
Scout Woods honored
Dr. David Woods II, Wahpeton’s 4th Ward councilman, accepted a recognition on behalf of his daughter. Scout Woods, an incoming Wahpeton High School junior, was one of the most decorated Twin Towns Area athletes of the 2022-2023 education year. She was unable to attend Monday’s council meeting.
Lambrecht and council members also discussed the success of recent events including the Fifth Annual Borderline Chalkfest and Wahpeton’s Annual Fourth of July Baseball & Fireworks Spectacular. Councilman Cory “Little Unny” Unruh was thanked for the well-received fireworks event. It took place at Väderstad Stadium at John Randall Field, Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton.
DeVries' presentation included a reminder of multiple upcoming Twin Towns Area events:
• the Fourth Annual Headwaters Music Festival, taking place in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, from July 20-23
• the Cal Ripken Baseball Tournament, scheduled for July 26-30
• North Dakota State College of Science’s Second Annual Block Party, scheduled for Aug. 20
• Wahpeton’s Fall Festival, scheduled for Sept. 15-16
• Bull Bash 2023, scheduled for Sept. 16
• the Classy & Classic Car Show, scheduled for Oct. 5
Wahpeton’s next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, July 24 at City Hall.