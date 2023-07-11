Quantcast
Wahpeton City Council

Wahp council affirms commitment to current infrastructure pact

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

The Homestead Addition, a commercial and residential development intended for northwest Wahpeton, is not a dead project. However, contract negotiations between the city and the Wahpeton Community Development Corporation (CDC) have ceased as of Monday, July 10.

Wahpeton has maintained its position of standing by an original exhibit in the proposed agreement, Daily News previously reported. To date, no agreed upon counterproposal from the CDC has been received. New alternatives may be presented, but as of Monday, the negotiations have ceased.

Promoting healthy lifestyles, education on reducing heart attack risks and more can help improve the community mortality rate, according to a proclamation read Monday.


