Riley Koval, 10, went 'four' it with Pack 352's recent fundraiser. His fourth year of Cub Scouting included raising more than $11,000, enough to make Koval the fourth-highest salesman of his region, and top selling Cub Scout for both the region and Wahpeton.
It was not enough to reach the initial goal of $5,000 when Wahpeton’s Pact 352 sold Trail’s End popcorn as a fundraiser, especially when success happened in only two weeks. No, Koval kept going. By the time this year’s fundraiser ended, after two-and-a-half months from mid-August-October, he sold 498 units of popcorn.
All that popcorn, not to mention $607 in donations collected during the fundraiser, resulted in a grand total of $11,478 raised. Because of this, Koval is the No. 1 salesman for Pack 352, the Northern Lights Council’s No. 1 Cub Scout salesman and the council’s No. 4 salesman overall.
Celebrating his fourth year in scouting, Koval, a fourth grader at Wahpeton Elementary School, came in fourth for a council that covers the entire state of North Dakota, 18 counties in Minnesota and two counties each in Montana and South Dakota.
“The entire Pack 352 sold $28,609 during the 2022 popcorn sale,” said Breanna Koval, Riley’s mom. “From Riley’s sales, the pack directly received $3,787 to support our activities.”
Trail’s End counts the donated $607 Riley Koval received as revenue because the company uses donated money to send popcorn to first responders and deployed military personnel. It’s part of the “Heroes and Helpers” program.
“Riley’s sold with Trail’s End before and because he’s been a high achiever, he’s part of Trail’s End’s scholarship program,” Breanna Koval said. “He received 4% of his sales placed into a scholarship account.”
The scholarship money is just some of what Riley Koval received for being a top popcorn seller. He also won a $1,000 gift card, a trophy and, as part of the “Powered by Popcorn” program, one year’s worth of covered day camp, winter camp, summer camp and annual dues. The prizes are nice, but they weren’t Koval’s only motivation.
“After a while, we had a white board in front of the table,” Breanna Koval recalled. “It said, ‘Help me reach my $10,000 goal. I’m only $___ away.’ It helped a lot, for him to be able to change the numbers after every sale.”
Riley Koval sold popcorn in a variety of ways: door to door, at events including Headwaters Day and the Twin Towns Gardeners’ Market and in front of local stores including Econofoods and Walmart. He is part of a pack, No. 352, that has more than doubled its members — from 12 to 27 — in the last couple of years. Pack 352 is led by Cub Master Liza Hinrichs.
“Our pack has meetings at Bethel Lutheran Church,” Breanna Koval said. “We just had the popcorn awards ceremony, where all the scouts get their certificates and patches and the top three sellers get trophies. We try to make it a big to-do because all of the scouts work so hard.”
Riley Koval is excited about his future. He would like to grow up to be an NFL player or an imagineer at Walt Disney World.
“You always want your children to get far in life,” Breanna Koval said. “Scouting is just a great way to learn leadership and how to be outdoors. They focus so much on serving your community, serving your country and serving God. It’s giving them a great foundation to have aspirations to go far and the skills to get there.”
Breanna Koval admitted that it did take much time-consuming work for Riley Koval to be such a successful fundraiser.
“The original goal was $5,000,” she said. “We reached that and Riley said, ‘Let’s keep going, let’s keep going.’ All of a sudden, it was just, ‘We’ve sold $11,000 worth of popcorn.’”