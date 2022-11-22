Riley Koval, 10, Wahpeton, is a persistent Cub Scout.

It was not enough to reach the initial goal of $5,000 when Wahpeton’s Pact 352 sold Trail’s End popcorn as a fundraiser, especially when success happened in only two weeks. No, Koval kept going. By the time this year’s fundraiser ended, after two-and-a-half months from mid-August-October, he sold 498 units of popcorn.



Tags