With a 3-0 vote, Wahpeton’s Finance, Personnel and Economic Development committee recommends that the city council approve a certificate of levy for 2023.

“You are hereby notified on the first day of August, 2022, (that) the governing body of the city of Wahpeton, North Dakota, intends to levy a tax of $2,000,588 upon all the taxable property in the city for the calendar year, ended Dec. 31, 2022,” states a draft statement to the auditor serving Richland County, North Dakota.



