With a 3-0 vote, Wahpeton’s Finance, Personnel and Economic Development committee recommends that the city council approve a certificate of levy for 2023.
“You are hereby notified on the first day of August, 2022, (that) the governing body of the city of Wahpeton, North Dakota, intends to levy a tax of $2,000,588 upon all the taxable property in the city for the calendar year, ended Dec. 31, 2022,” states a draft statement to the auditor serving Richland County, North Dakota.
Wahpeton’s preliminary budget for 2023, which includes the draft certificate of levy, is available at wahpeton.com/citybudget. The 86-page document concludes with the draft certificate, presented Monday, July 25 before the committee and including an itemized explanation of the levy.
• Fund 1601, the general fund, has a proposed amount of $1,782,476 to be levied in 2022; compared to the actual amount levied in 2021, $1,797,624, there is a decrease of $15,148 in the anticipated amount levied
• Fund 1606, the airport fund, will have an anticipated increase of $8,174 in the amount levied; this year, the proposed amount levied is $94,330, compared to $86,156 in 2021
• Fund 1607, the share of special assessment fund, will have an anticipated decrease of $1,184 in the amount levied; this year, the proposed amount levied is $30,126, compared to $31,310 in 2021
• Fund 1613, the library fund, will have an anticipated increase of $8,174 in the amount levied; this year, the proposed amount levied is also $94,330, compared to $86,156 in 2021
• Fund 1607, the 20% general obligation R/I 10910 Dakota Ave. bonds fund, will have an anticipated decease of $16 in the amount levied; this year, the proposed amount levied is $7,326, compared to $7,342 in 2021
While the total amount levied — $2,008,588 — is not anticipated to change between 2021 and 2022, the estimated amount of mills will. Under the proposal, 85.17 mills would be levied, compared to 93.02 in 2021.
“You will duly enter tax upon the county tax list for the collection upon the taxable property of the city of Wahpeton for the city of Wahpeton, North Dakota, for the ensuing year,” Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe wrote in anticipation of the levy certificate being submitted to Richland County.
A final public hearing on Wahpeton’s 2023 budget is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at Wahpeton City Hall.
In addition to the full finance committee — Chairwoman Tiana Bohn and members Jason Goltz and Cory Unruh, the July 25 meeting was attended remotely by council members Renata Fobb, Kelly McNary and Chad Perdue. The Wahpeton City Council, which currently has a one-member vacancy, is completed by Dr. David Woods II, who did not attend Monday’s meeting.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 at Wahpeton City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.