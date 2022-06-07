Wahp. mayor to make nearly $10K, not more than $200K, in ’22

Wahpeton’s mayor does not have a 2022 salary of $203,882. This year, Wahpeton’s mayor will earn $9,983 for serving as mayor.
Darcie Huwe, Wahpeton’s finance director and city auditor, shared the incorrect and correct salaries when she wrote Monday, June 6 to ZipRecruiter.com. As of Tuesday, June 7, the website has reduced the reported annual Wahpeton mayoral salary to $104,214, which the city states is an incorrect figure.
“I have been contacted by multiple residents questioning the (mayor’s) annual salary,” Huwe wrote. “I am responsible for the administration of all city finances. Please update your website.”
Wahpeton’s 2022 budget is located at the city website. An 87-page document, it has information on the appropriations of mayoral and city council member salaries on page 50.
The $9,983 allocated for the Wahpeton mayor’s salary in 2022 represents a $402, or 4.20 percent increase, from the $9,581 that was allocated for a mayoral salary in 2021 and 2020. The $44,373 allocated for the eight Wahpeton city council members’ collective salary in 2022 represents a $1,789, or 4.20 percent increase, from the $42,584 that was allocated for council members’ collective salary in 2021.
Wahpeton is not the only city whose mayoral salaries have been falsely reported online. In her email to ZipRecruiter, Huwe also cited the claim that the mayor of Jamestown, North Dakota, has an annual salary of $179,496. On Tuesday, the annual salary was reported as $94,782.
“The salary is published as $19,200 on page 14 (of Jamestown’s budget),” Huwe wrote.
Four candidates are running for the office of Wahpeton mayor, in a race that will be determined Tuesday, June 14: incumbent Steve Dale, 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz, Councilman at large Brett Lambrecht and lawyer Nicholas Nelson. Dale, who regularly gives the “Mayor’s Minute Update” at city council meetings, did not comment on the salary misinformation when the council met Monday, June 6.
Wahpeton’s mayoral race is one of several that will be decided with the city elections. Others include:
• city council member, two open positions; candidates are resident Nicole Colón, incumbent Kelly McNary, resident Cory Unruh and incumbent Lane Wateland
• park board commissioner, three open positions; candidates are residents Cortney Mann and Zachary Hatting and incumbents Debra Tobias and Brian Watson
“Residents in Wahpeton’s 1st Ward will also decide on electing candidate Chad Perdue,” Daily News previously reported. “Residents in Wahpeton’s 3rd Ward will decide on re-electing incumbent Tiana Bohn. Ward races are voted on only by ward residents. Perdue and Bohn are both in uncontested races.”
In-person voting in Wahpeton on June 14 will only take place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Wahpeton Event Center, 995 21st Ave. N. As of Tuesday, June 7, it is still possible to vote in person, by mail or by submitting a completed ballot in a dropbox. For more information, call Sandy Fossum, auditor for Richland County, North Dakota, at 701-642-7700.
McNary attended Monday’s city council meeting by conference call, while outgoing 1st Ward Councilwoman Abby Carlson was absent.
The next council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, June 20 at Wahpeton City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.