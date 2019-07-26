Five Wahpeton basketball players and their head coach had a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Australia for the Down Under Sport Tournament last week. Playing eight games was fun enough, but the team was also treated to several activities that come with a trip to Australia.
“All the things we did outside of basketball were good. It gave us a chance to have some fun off the court,” Wahpeton coach Brian Watson said. “Overall the experience was good as far as team-building for these girls and also they were able to make new relationships with the girls who were added to our team.”
The team partook in snorkeling, kayaking and plenty of other activities by the ocean. Even though it’s winter on their side of the world right now, it was still warm enough to enjoy the beach. Once it got colder at nighttime, extra layers were added.
“It actually wasn’t that cold there. The mornings were kind of cold, but we could still go to the beach,” Jaylyn Romereim said. “We tried to go swimming at night, but it didn’t really work out. The waves are just huge and knock you down.”
Their hotel was a block away from the beach so the girls watched the sunrise over the ocean. Surfing was one of the highlights for the Wahpeton athletes.
“We got up a couple times and then fell back down,” Sam Pithey said.
Basketball wasn’t the only sport the team participated in as the athletes got to show off their skills in beach volleyball. Their coach didn’t fare as well.
“Watson is bad at beach volleyball,” Jordyn Kahler said.
Snake Death Island was one of their destinations. Most people would’ve been scared off by the name of the island, but not these Americans.
“They have the top eight venomous snakes in the world. They said, ‘If you’re standing on a stick, it’s probably not a stick,’” Romereim said.
Going into the trip, multiple girls said they were excited to hold a koala bear. They got to do that and also watched kangaroos do what they do best.
“We went to a sanctuary and fed some kangaroos and held koalas,” Pithey said. “We went to a kangaroo sanctuary and saw kangaroos box. That was cool.”
Along for all the activities were four other girls who were part of the team. Three hailed from Wisconsin and another was from Texas. The team is already planning the next time they can all get together.
“They made friends and that’s what it’s about. It’s the chance of a lifetime and then there are some things that happen that change their lives, too,” Watson said.
The players expressed their gratitude to all the people who helped make the trip possible.
“All of us want to thank the people that helped us get there. We all had a really good time,” Cassie DeVillers said.
Watson added, “It’s something that wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the community. The dollars that were raised and the time that was given in order to make this happen is just a testament to the type of community we have and I think us as a team and the girls as a group, we can’t thank the community enough. We really, really thank them.”
