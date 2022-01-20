Thousands of people use Wahpeton attractions like Chahinkapa Park, Chahinkapa Zoo and the Red Door Art Gallery, Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer said Wednesday, Jan. 19.
When people get involved to improve those locations, like North Dakota State College of Science building construction technology students did when they built a newly-dedicated storage building, it has an impact.
“You’ve made a contribution to our city that will last for decades,” Beyer said.
Six first year students — Logan Prochnow, Connor Lay, Cameron Winstead, Ben Shook, Adam Wolff and Preston Peterson — representing roughly a quarter of the student manpower for the project attended Wednesday’s Wahpeton Park Board meeting. They, as well as educators like Bryan Wolfgram and Jeremy Hoesel, were thanked by park board commissioners.
The NDSCS representatives shared the praise, with Wolfgram thanking the board and its supporters for letting students and instructors do something for Chahinkapa Park and the Wahpeton-Breckenridge, Minnesota, community. He predicted that years from now, the students who built the storage building will bring family members to the site and say, “Look at the first building your dad built.”
“It’s much better doing real world projects rather than mockups,” Hoesel said.
During the building’s construction, in October 2021, Daily News reported on the longtime partnership between NDSCS and Wahpeton Parks and Recreation. Park Board Commissioner Roger Jensen recalled how the building construction technology started. The difference was that NDSCS reached out to contractors at the start rather than create a program and then attempt networking.
“We went to the contractors and asked them, ‘What do you want us to teach them?’” Jensen said. “They first thing they all said was, ‘Teach them to show up on time.’”
Joking aside, the building technology program was built on the idea that students should receive real world experience. Whenever possible, the students work at NDSCS, including the Wahpeton campus. Over the years, non-profit organizations have become enduring clients.
Recipients like the Wahpeton Park Board pay for building materials, Jensen said. In return, the NDSCS students get the full value of their education and then some. When it’s that way, leaders said, everyone wins.
“Through the hard work of the people involved, we made it happen,” Interim NDSCS President Harvey Link said. “I heard the students talking about how it’s amazing what happens when people get together. You were talking about building a building. I’m talking about having a successful program, getting something off the ground that affects an entire industry, a community and a way of life. That’s really what it’s all about.”
Wolfgram, among those thanked by Link for successfully teaching youth to professionally approach a job, reminded the students to look toward the future.
“It’s okay to give back to your community in whatever way, shape or form that you can. You can give your time and your talent. A lot gets done when you get together,” Wolfgram said.
In addition to the new storage building, the park board is thankful for recent generous donations. They include $42,000 from North Dakota Game and Fish for an aquatic nuisance species cleaning station, $1,000 from the Walmart Foundation and $2,400 from the North Dakota Council on the Arts to support Art4Life, $2,000 from Ken and Barbara Kolbe for Wahpeton Community Center benches and $9,800 from Thor Mitskog for the Nikki Mitskog Memorial Chahinkapa Park Pond Overlook.
Recreation officials are also proud of local athletes.
“Avery Gustafson, Claire Woods, Julia Dohman, Asher Steffens, Liam Just and Connor Klein were District Elks Hoop Shoot champions and will advance to the North Dakota state finals Saturday, Jan. 29 in Jamestown,” Beyer said.
