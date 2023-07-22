Wahpeton-Breckenridge home to disc golf league

The Wahpeton Disc Golf Course off Highway 210 is home to a new disc golf league. People with the Red River Human Services Foundation have ignited a new weekly recreation event.
Deanna Pettyjohn is a day supports trainer with RRHSF. She works with residents at House 207 during the daytime and spends afternoons and evenings playing disc golf. Her husband, Shawn Pettyjohn, got into disc golf about four years ago.
“He and our sons really enjoy playing, and they quickly sucked me in!” Deanna Pettyjohn said. “I used to make fun of them for being ‘so obsessed,’ until I slowly began acquiring my own discs … then a bag … etc.”
The Pettyjohns also enjoy finding courses outside of Wahpeton.
“One of our favorite courses is at Goblin Valley State Park in Utah, which we went to while on vacation a couple years ago,” Deanna Pettyjohn said. “There are always discs in our vehicles for an impromptu game. There are so many beautiful courses nearby that we enjoy. Fergus Falls and the Fargo-Moorhead area have several beautiful courses that offer fun and challenging tracks to play.”
The residents at 207 had known Shawn, who worked as a direct support professional with RRHSF several years ago. Shawn is now a city carrier with the United States Postal Service. Whenever the folks from 207 saw him on his mail route, they were excited to see how he was doing and what he’d been up to.
One day, Shawn mentioned that he was going to play disc golf after work. Shawn had offered to play with the residents on his next day off, and everyone at 207 was excited.
“Playing disc golf with Shawn on his day off every week became the routine which they looked forward to so much,” Deanna Pettyjohn said. That’s all it took. The guys were all instantly hooked. Shawn showed each person some tips and tricks, and offered everyone his own discs that he thought would work the best for them.”
Shortly after that, everyone was buying their own discs and bags. The idea for a league came about while the Pettyjohns were sitting around one night discussing how much fun they were all having while playing.
“Shawn proposed starting a disc golf league and tournament just for RRHSF. I thought it was an amazing idea. I spoke with some of the guys the next day and they were excited.” Deanna Pettyjohn said.
The next step was to see about funding.
“We then went through the proper channels with RRHSF to secure funds. We were able to purchase some equipment and reached out to Rock 30 Games in Fargo, who were absolutely amazing. Rock 30 Games donated discs for weekly league practices. They even told us we can come back when we get closer to the tournament, which is August 27, if we need anything else,” Deanna Pettyjohn said.
Robert Jans, who lives at 207, participates in the league. After a practice last week, he said, “I liked it, it was a lot of fun.”
“We had a blast,” Jans said. “I used to play with another staff when he used to work with me at the house.”
“I’m waiting for the tournament, oh yeah, I can’t wait for it,” Jans said about the upcoming disc golf tournament in August.
What 207’s residents like most about disc golf is that “It’s a sport that literally anyone can play.” They enjoy playing together and challenging each other.
Word has spread since the league started, and other people from other homes in RRHSF have joined. The upcoming tournament will be on August 27, and until then, practices are every week from 5-6 p.m. on Tuesdays.