Wahpeton-Breckenridge home to disc golf league
Shawn and Deanna Pettyjohn posed next to the Wahpeton Disc Golf Course sign. 

The Wahpeton Disc Golf Course off Highway 210 is home to a new disc golf league. People with the Red River Human Services Foundation have ignited a new weekly recreation event.

Deanna Pettyjohn is a day supports trainer with RRHSF. She works with residents at House 207 during the daytime and spends afternoons and evenings playing disc golf. Her husband, Shawn Pettyjohn, got into disc golf about four years ago.

Disc golfers stretched before practice. 
Deanna Pettyjohn showed the stash of discs for golfers to practice with. 
Golfers out on the course picked up tips and tricks from Deanna and Shawn Pettyjohn. Golfers honed their skills for the tournament and enjoyed the sun. 
Allen Mauch, a resident of house 207, made his opening throw of the hole during practice. 
Coach Shawn Pettyjohn gave throwing and stance technique tips. 
Mason Thane, a resident of 207,  finished off the hole during a league practice. 
Robert Jans, a resident of house 207, showed off his throwing technique during practice. 
Karen Bennett, a resident of 207, launched a throw midway through a hole during league practice. 


