Wahpeton-Breckenridge observe Veterans Day

Approximately 100 guests came out for a 12 p.m. Veterans Day meal at the Hughes Shelter in Wahpeton. It was served by the Woody Keeble VFW Post No. 4324 Auxiliary and the American Legion Post No. 20 Auxiliary and sponsored by both the Woody Keeble VFW Post No. 4324 and the American Legion Post No. 20. The event included raffle tickets being sold, dues being collected and local American Legion Adjutant Jim DeVries doing membership work.
Wahpeton Elementary School put together a Wall of Honor to identify and show appreciation for service men and women that served or are still serving in the armed forces. Each student brought home information outlining the goal of the activity and returned with names of family members that served or are still serving. Names were then put on red, white, and blue stars and showcased in the main hallway at WES. ‘It is obvious the pride many of our families have with their loved ones that serve our country and keep us safe,’ Principal Jacob Dodge said. ‘This was just a small token of our ways to say thank you.’
The Veterans Day meal guests enjoyed pork, baked potatoes, green beans, pickles, desserts and beverages. While non-military guests were asked to make a donation, active and veteran military members received their meal free of charge.
‘Our nation continues to be a shining beacon of freedom for the world because of the service and sacrifice of our military veterans and the families who support and serve alongside them,’ North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., stated Friday. Remembrance events include the annual courthouse gun salute.
Daily News reporter Frank Stanko was surprised Friday. He received the VFW Auxiliary’s Unwavering Support for Uncommon Heroes’ Communications Award. The award was given ‘in grateful recognition of your role in providing outstanding news coverage for the Auxiliary to Woody Keeble VFW Post No. 4324.’
Above: The Twin Towns Area did not let winter weather impede its observances of Veterans Day. Local schools, parks and government buildings were among the locations which hosted active and former U.S. military members, their loved ones and patriotic citizens.
American Legion Post No. 20 held an 11 a.m. gun salute outside the Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton. The ceremony once again included longtime post members and the playing of ‘Taps.’ Among those attending were Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht, Richland County Commissioner Perry Miller and Richland County District Court Judge Bradley Cruff.