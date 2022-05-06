Service above self was celebrated Wednesday, May 4 in Chahinkapa Park when Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary held its belated centennial celebration.
Nearly five years ago, on July 1, 2017, Rotary Clubs in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, merged. The Wahpeton club was chartered in 1921, with the Breckenridge club charted in 1938. Over the past 100 years, the clubs have seen their communities grow, their membership evolve to allow both men and women and their resiliency strengthen in the face of generational changes and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID did teach us one thing,” incoming Rotary President Kim Nelson said. “We can do a lot of things electronically and remotely. We as a club will continue to do that.”
Nelson and Nancy Froemke co-emceed the evening. They introduced several Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary members and supporters while also sharing historical information. The event also included one member being recognized for exceptional service.
Michael Matz, who joined the Breckenridge Rotary Club in 1987, was recognized as a double sapphire Paul Harris Fellowship recipient. Matz donated more than $3,000 to support the Rotary Foundation’s programs. A humble Matz attributed the generosity to being influenced by his fellow Rotarians’ giving.
“Thank you for those who came before us, those who are with us now and those yet to join us in our dedication to service above self,” said Pam Erlandson, leading the opening prayer. “Thank you to those who have given the time and talent to meet the needs here at home and around the world.”
Several of the Wahpeton Rotary Club’s pioneering women, including Renelle Bertsch, Nelson and Norma Nosek, shared memories of the past and how equality and respect took time.
“Rotary (once) was basically a man’s club and they didn’t really do much of anything for physical work to help the community,” said Nosek, who became the club’s first woman president on July 1, 1995. “They were very good at pulling out their billfold and giving money. I had goals and plans of what we were going to do and that included sweat equity. They weren’t too happy with that.”
Will the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary celebrate its 200th anniversary? It will if Nelson has something to say about it.
“Go outside this room and tell the Rotary story,” she asked guests. “We’re a great service club and we don’t always tell the story well of what we do for our communities, for our states and around the world. We do it with pride and we do it with humility and I think we do need to be more outspoken about what Rotary does for others.”
Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary meets at 12 p.m. Tuesdays at the Hughes Shelter, Chahinkapa Park. Lunch is catered by Wahpeton Deli.
