Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary donating to Honduran village

The Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club is donating $2,000 to Santa Bárbara, Honduras, a town ravaged by hurricanes Iota and Eta. The Rotary District is donating an additional $5,000 to the relief project.
The W-B Rotary Club has done work in Santa Bárbara in the past, and honorary rotarian Mel Tangen’s wife, Lourdes, is from the town. The devastating storms were an opportunity to help a struggling country and one of their own, W-B Rotary Club President Edd Goerger said.
“This is something that’s going to help one of our fellow rotarian’s families as well, so we decided to do it,” Goerger said.
Rotary International is a collection of over 35,000 nonprofit clubs across the world that promote peace and aid in humanitarian efforts.
Rotary International’s mission statement reads, “We provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through our fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.”
Natural disaster relief falls under the purview of the organization, and individual clubs can decide where and how to help.
Last month, Honduras, and surrounding countries, were hit back to back by the two storms. The first, Hurricane Eta, bore through Central America from Nov. 1-14, and the region had little time to recover as Hurricane Iota hit Nov. 13-18.
Honduras currently has nearly 90,000 people packed into 969 shelters across the country, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA). Santa Bárbara’s airport has been closed due to flooding and damage.
Two and a half million people in the country have limited or no access to healthcare due to the storms, OCHA reports. Honduras also lost cold-chain equipment — vital to the storage of a COVID-19 vaccine — in 10 health facilities across the state.
W-B Rotary Club has been doing work in Honduras since 2001, Goerger said. Some of the club’s previous work has centered around fresh water access, building a school and medical services, he said.
“If I have the ability to help somebody instead of just concentrating on myself, I help someone else out,” Goerger said. “Whether it be monetarily or giving them my time, [I strive] to make their situation or a situation better.”
Goerger said the club hopes to donate as much money possible for the relief effort, ideally exceeding the $7,000 already raised. Each year, the club allocates $5,000-$8,000 to places in need of help.
In the past, money has been donated to local services like Someplace Safe, a service that assists victims of crime, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Three Rivers Gymnastics in Wahpeton. The club also sponsors Student of the Month, in which exemplary students from seven local school districts are highlighted each month, Goerger said.
In addition to sponsorships, the club frequently helps facilitate reading programs and money and food collections for the food bank. They even help community members detect dire health issues by organizing emergency blood screenings, Goerger said.
Goerger, who has been president of the club since the summer, will already be leaving his position next July. Members rotate in and out of various positions within the club, he said.
“Any service club that helps, one, better the community, and two, make its members think about helping others, is an asset to the community,” Goerger said. “Rotary, and other clubs like it, give people an opportunity to think outside their occupation and/or daily family life to think of others that way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.