The Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary Club wants to raise funds to eradicate polio worldwide. Rotary members will host “Pints for Polio” Thursday, Oct. 27 at The Boiler Room in Wahpeton.
The event is designed to raise awareness and funds to support the eradication of polio — a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today. For every pint sold between 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, The Boiler Room will donate $1 to our cause. Additionally, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will match that donation 2 to 1!
Contact Kim Nelson at North Dakota State College of Science or Paige Kjesbo at American Federal Bank for more information. Drawings for door prizes will be held throughout the night.
Since Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, the incidence of polio has plummeted by more than 99.9%, from about 350,000 cases to just five cases in 2021. Rotary has contributed more than $2.4 billion to ending polio.
Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary International connects 1.4 million members of more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.
