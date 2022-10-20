The Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary Club wants to raise funds to eradicate polio worldwide. Rotary members will host “Pints for Polio” Thursday, Oct. 27 at The Boiler Room in Wahpeton.

The event is designed to raise awareness and funds to support the eradication of polio — a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today. For every pint sold between 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, The Boiler Room will donate $1 to our cause. Additionally, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will match that donation 2 to 1!



