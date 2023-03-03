Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary offering blood screenings

Twin Towns Area community members are invited to “Guard Your Health and Your Wallet.”
Blood screenings, by appointment only, will be given from 6-9:30 a.m. daily between Monday, April 3-Friday, April 7 at CHI St. Francis Health, Breckenridge, Minnesota. People wishing to receive a blood screening should know:
• an appointment must be made by calling 218-643-0123
• the screenings cost $60
• fasting is not required
• at the time of your appointment, use the walk-in clinic entrance
“What I hear from people is how convenient it is,” said Pam Erlandson, Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary. “This morning, I had a caller, someone who hadn’t had a screening yet. ‘How long does it take?’ ‘Only 10 minutes,’ I said. It’s so quick and easy and you receive so much information that you can provide to your medical provider.”
Community blood screenings are possible through a partnership of the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary, the Essentia Health and Sanford clinics in Wahpeton and CHI St. Francis Health, located at 2400 St. Francis Dr., along Highway 75 in Breckenridge.
“We’ve had interest from the public. Our screenings are usually offered in April and October and at people’s request, we do send reminder postcards,” Erlandson said.
Tests conducted as a result of an appointment including screenings of kidney and liver function, cholesterol, blood levels, complete blood counts, A1C (average blood sugar levels) and TSH (for the diagnosis or monitoring of treatment of thyroid disorders).
“The lab does its processing on the same day and results are mailed the next day,” Erlandson said. “Our blood screenings cover so many areas and are done so quickly. You’ll also have the information on hand to give to your regular provider.”
Convenient cost also makes a difference. Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary is proud of offering blood screenings for $60. The average price for what is offered is upwards of $300, Daily News previously reported.
“We can do 63 screenings per day. It’s possible to have three new appointments every 10 minutes,” Erlandson said.
Erlandson is proud of the well-organized system that includes information being taken when appointments are made, labels created by the time of a blood screening appointment and service from expert clinic staff.
“What’s really cool is that clinics will volunteer to take part in this,” she said. “The volunteer phlebotomists are so good at what they do.”
Community blood screenings have been around since 2006, Daily News previously reported. They began when Rotarians saw the club in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, undertaking a similar project.
“Since then, Detroit Lakes has stopped offering community blood screenings, but the Twin Towns’ community blood screenings are still offered twice a year, in the spring and fall,” Daily News previously reported.