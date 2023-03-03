Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary offering blood screenings

Blood screenings, by appointment only, will be given from 6-9:30 a.m. daily between Monday, April 3-Friday, April 7 at CHI St. Francis Health, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

 Courtesy MCC

Twin Towns Area community members are invited to “Guard Your Health and Your Wallet.”

Blood screenings, by appointment only, will be given from 6-9:30 a.m. daily between Monday, April 3-Friday, April 7 at CHI St. Francis Health, Breckenridge, Minnesota. People wishing to receive a blood screening should know:



Tags