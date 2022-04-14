With a 4-0 vote, the Wahpeton Public Works and Public Safety Committee is recommending that the Wahpeton City Council award a city lift station bypass project to Northern Dewatering Inc. (NDI).
The project has been quoted at costing $23,895, committee members learned Tuesday, April 12. According to minutes that will be shared at the Monday, April 18 city council meeting, Wahpeton’s “liability insurance will cover the rental pumps. The cost to supply the manpower would be $21,000 and our cost would be $4,862.”
“A portion of this project will include diverting and bypassing sewage flow around two sanitary manholes immediately upstream of the main lift station,” NDI wrote. “Two manholes will be repaired when this work occurs. NDI understands that the temporary sanitary bypass system will need to be in operation for about one week.”
Wahpeton’s obligation, NDI wrote, will be to provide all backup pumps and monitor and maintain the pumping equipment throughout the duration of the project. City Engineering Project Manager Kyle Rogahn said the project would last for a week and later, he and Wahpeton Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski said it would take place in August 2022.
“We are looking at opportunity costs with our guys staffing (at the project site), correct?” 3rd Ward Councilwoman and Committee Chair Tiana Bohn asked.
“Right. We we going to rotate the monitoring,” Rogahn said.
Having a rotation of Wahpeton Public Works employees be responsible for the monitoring is expected to be cost-effective and not result in overtime expenses.
“It just basically means that you make sure the pump is running,” Rogahn said.
Miranowski said employees would not be expected to be at the pump site for the full length of a daytime shift, which he expects will consist of check-ins approximately every hour. He is more concerned about possible nighttime incidents, which the motivation for the constant monitoring.
NDI’s quote included the statement that a pump watch operator would cost $130 per hour, or $3,000 per average day.
“If something goes wrong … and it’s because of inaction on our part that Northern Dewatering would have been responsible for and now all of a sudden we’re responsible for … I would see termination involved somewhere along the line. Just to be clear,” Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale said.
The public works committee met following a special city council meeting. There, an 8-0 vote approved awarding the first four sections of Wahpeton’s east side sanitary sewer project, phase B, part two, to Sellin Brothers, Inc., Hawley, Minnesota. Sellin Brothers bid $6,290,619 for the first four sections.
“(They) did not bid Section 5 of the project, which is the electrical section of the project, as they were not required to bid that section as a general contractor,” according to material shared at the meeting.
Interstate Engineering, which often works with the city of Wahpeton, recommends that the city begin a new bidding process for the sanitary sewer project’s electrical work.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.