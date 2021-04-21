Wahpeton capital improvement plan coming soon

Wahpeton leaders are expected to move forward with a city capital improvement plan for 2022-2026. A draft plan was discussed during a Monday, April 19 city council meeting.
Capital improvement plans identify individual projects, their intended timelines and funding sources, Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe said. The plan is scheduled for adoption by the council’s second meeting in May.
“The draft plan is ready,” Huwe said. “In the next few days, it will be sent to council members for review and discussion at either the committee meetings or a special meeting as needed.”
More than 100 pages total, the draft capital improvement plan is a robust document, Huwe said.
In 2020, Daily News reported on how the capital improvement process was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally, council subcommittees would review plan components prior to a full council review. The city is expected to retain that format for 2021. Last year, however, council members were also asked to both review projects and consider state-level funding alterations.
“All budgets are constrained by available revenues and fund balance reserves,” the 2020 plan stated. “Capital projects are prioritized so that available funds are allocated based on need, council priority and their impact on services provided.”
Council members and city officials continue following the progress of the 67th North Dakota Legislative Assembly. Held in Bismarck and limited to 80 days total, the assembly is expected to adjourn early in the week of Monday, April 26.
The council meeting of Monday, April 19 was the last before Earth Day. Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., has recognized the holiday with a proclamation.
“Earth Day is an opportunity for all North Dakotans to raise awareness of our state’s natural resources and take personal action to help preserve and conserve them for future generations,” Burgum’s office stated.
Diana Trussell is manager of the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality’s (NDDEQ) Solid Waste Program. Protecting and preserving the state’s natural resources is important to all citizens, she said.
“Earth Day is an opportunity for North Dakotans to adopt conservation habits that will bring about a cleaner, safer and healthier environment for present and future generations.”
There are many simple ways citizens can celebrate on April 22, and every day, according to state environmental officials. They include recycling, taking public transportation or carpooling, turning off the lights when leaving a room, planting a tree, and utilizing renewable resources when possible. “Earth Day reminds citizens to join in on the progress already being made in these areas in the state,” Burgum’s office stated. “For example, on average, around 400 tons of recycling is collected each month through the city of Bismarck’s curbside recycling program.”
Wahpeton’s next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, May 3 at City Hall.
