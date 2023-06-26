Wahpeton Carving Weekend attracts artists, crafters

Jason Parker, Tolna, N.D., had never carved a face or human likeness out of wood until last weekend in Wahpeton.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Bob Lawrence, Oak Grove, Minnesota, has been carving wood for 43 years and teaching wood carving for 42 years.

Lawrence loves working with his hands, and the experience of creating art and teaching how to create art. During the recent Wahpeton Carving Weekend, Lawrence led a class on creating Native American busts.

These students created variants of the ‘whimsy house.’ This time around, the houses were intended to be more architecturally inspired.
Parker attended his third Wahpeton Carving Weekend. He was taught by Bob Lawrence, Oak Grove, Minn.
Marilyn Orgaard, Bismarck, N.D., led a quilting and crafting class.


