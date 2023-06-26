Wahpeton Carving Weekend attracts artists, crafters

Bob Lawrence, Oak Grove, Minnesota, has been carving wood for 43 years and teaching wood carving for 42 years.
Lawrence loves working with his hands, and the experience of creating art and teaching how to create art. During the recent Wahpeton Carving Weekend, Lawrence led a class on creating Native American busts.
“I’ve always liked doing realistic faces,” Lawrence said. “Mountain men, cowboys and Native Americans are some of the favorite topics for people who carve.”
This year’s Wahpeton Carving Weekend was once again held at the Tech Center, North Dakota State College of Science. Lawrence’s students included Jason Parker, Tolna, North Dakota.
“I’ve never done a face before or a human likeness, so it’s challenging for me,” said Parker, attending his third Wahpeton Carving Weekend. “Bob’s been a good teacher, telling me about how to go about it methodically to make it look natural.”
The Wahpeton Carving Weekend celebrated 29 years in 2023. One of this year’s instructors was Norm Minske, Papillion, Nebraska. Minske led students including Evie Fox, Breckenridge, Minnesota, in the creation of whimsy houses.
“I’m actually doing a subset of the whimsy house concept, which was developed by another gentleman,” Minske said. “My brand of houses are more architectural and less whimsical.”
Minske celebrated his third year at the Wahpeton Carving Weekend by leading the carving the architectural houses out of wood. Minske joked that he wasn’t sure why he keeps coming back.
“It’s a new challenge?” Fox suggested.
“I do enjoy working with a very diverse group of people,” Minske said.
Between classes, Wahpeton Carving Weekend guests checked out a marketplace of art and craft items. Randy Moore, Kindred, North Dakota, promoted Moore Wood and Roughouts on behalf of his wife Pat.
“My wife’s a carver and teaches all over the world,” Moore said. “She teaches a class similar to what they have here. She would have been here this weekend, but had another commitment.”
Not far from the marketplace, Marilyn Orgaard, Bismarck, North Dakota, led a quilting and crafting class.
“I go to weekend events about 2-3 times a year. They’re not always affiliated with a carving show. When they are, my husband can go to that and I will go to the quilting and crafting portion,” Orgaard said.
Orgaard quilted with women including Bev Mollberg, Rush City, Minnesota, Marian Fischer, Cottonwood, Minnesota, and Peggy Gaasland, Hill City, South Dakota. The quartet were among the visitors who were thrilled about both the Wahpeton Carving Weekend and visiting Wahpeton.
“I like learning more about quilting and the fun people I meet,” Gaasland said. “The food is excellent, too.”
Fischer agreed, saying she enjoys friendship with her fellow crafters.
“It’s a fun place to come to,” Fischer said. “You make good friendships and learn something new every time you come.”