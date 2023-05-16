Wahpeton choir awards bestowed Monday

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Wahpeton High School’s show, freshman, concert and chamber choirs concluded their official seasons with a concert and awards ceremony Monday, May 15.

Director Cade Bestland led the singers, made a few comments between songs and bestowed the awards. The seven members of the Encore swing choir — Hailey Carlson, Landon Dimmer, Maisen Goulet, Melana Lewis, Reese Motz, Samantha White and Dan Wold — received special pins, for example.



