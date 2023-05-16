Wahpeton choir awards bestowed Monday

Wahpeton High School’s show, freshman, concert and chamber choirs concluded their official seasons with a concert and awards ceremony Monday, May 15.
Director Cade Bestland led the singers, made a few comments between songs and bestowed the awards. The seven members of the Encore swing choir — Hailey Carlson, Landon Dimmer, Maisen Goulet, Melana Lewis, Reese Motz, Samantha White and Dan Wold — received special pins, for example.
“Choir is very much a team sport, where we learn to work together,” Bestland said as he introduced the 27-member freshman choir. “We are here to build each other up, side by side.”
Letters are given to high school choir members who perform in Eastern Dakota Conference contests.
“In preparing for a solo or small group, students learn valuable skills and learn about teamwork, work ethic and musicianship,” Bestland said.
Eleven freshmen received letters for being in choir. They are, in order of announcement, Adi Dodge, Hunter Boelke, Luke Craig, Olivia Litchfield, Brennen Ritter, Wyatt Stav, Caleb Storo, Jasmyn Benedict, Riley Robinson, Elizabeth Cherry and Gwen Finnie.
Bestland also gave out the Huskie Awards, recognizing daily leadership, to two freshmen choir members. Benedict and Litchfield were honored for always being ready to sing, never failing to lend a helping hand and general excellence including receiving the EDC’s State Star honors.
Later in the concert, two of the nine-member concert choir received their letters. They are Kennedy Beto and London Nordick. A third member, Dan Wold, received the Huskie Award.
“Although we are many voices that are small, we have made beautiful and great music together,” Bestland said. “I have chosen the member of this choir that embodies that. He is often a smaller voice and often a deeper voice, but he has made a deeper commitment to this choir and to Encore, which he has stuck with all these years.”
Prior to a grand finale featuring all four choirs, it was time for the 18-member chamber choir. Half of the choir received letters Monday. They are, in order of announcement, Addison Truesdell, Reese Motz, Alaina LaJesse, Maisen Goulet, Leland Levery, Jacob Gienger, Jenna Seibold, Julya Seibold and Katelynn Hauschild.
“This was a hard one,” Bestland said while presenting the Huskie Award for chamber choir members. “Each and every one of them on stage shows true dedication. Still, I give it to the one person who, every time, says ‘Sure.’ ‘Sure, I will help out.’ ‘Sure, I will take this solo.’ ‘Sure, I will show leadership.’ The winner of this year’s Huskie Award is Addison Truesdell.”
In addition to aforementioned students, Wahpeton High School’s choirs include two additional members of the class of 2023: Devin Privratsky and Carter St. Aubin.
In addition to Bestland, Jessica Stoppleworth and Karen Hendrickson provided accompaniment during the concert. Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten was in charge of technical aspects.
The show will go on a little longer for some Wahpeton Public School District musicians and singers, as Daily News previously reported. Wahpeton High School will hold a 1 p.m. graduation ceremony Sunday, May 28. Graduation traditionally includes entertainment amid the pomp and circumstance.