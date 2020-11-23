Shining its lights for Wahpeton’s residents and visitors, the city Christmas tree was lit Friday, Nov. 20 in Heritage Square Plaza.
Limitations on public gatherings, established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, led to changes for this year’s tree lighting. Facebook Live was the primary means to check out the event, although a few downtown passerby did watch from nearby windows and benches.
The Wahpeton Christmas Tree, courtesy of Landmark Landscaping in Breckenridge, Minnesota, is one of several local holiday displays. It’s adjacent to the Third Annual Festival of Trees, on display in Heritage Square.
“Created as a way to spread holiday spirit, the Festival of Trees is a collection of artificial Christmas trees sponsored and decorated by Twin Towns Area businesses, organizations and families,” Daily News previously reported.
Trees are on display at Heritage Square through Friday, Dec. 18. Each is donated to a Twin Towns Area family who otherwise would not be able to have one for the holidays.
It’s not too late to apply for a festival tree. Interested parties will be asked about the size of their family, their living situation and what tree would work best in their space. Applications must be returned by Monday, Dec. 7 to either of two addresses, Daily News previously reported.
Richland-Wilkin Kinship is located at 509 1/2 Dakota Ave., Suite 104, Wahpeton, ND 58075. Please mark your letter “Attention: Rebekah.”
Richland County Social Services is located at 413 Third Ave. N., Wahpeton ND 58075. Please mark your letter “Attention: Tammy Juneau.”
The Festival of Trees is one of several holiday attractions which can be safely viewed by individuals and families practicing social distancing. Holiday Lane, located along Laura Hughes Drive in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton, is another such exhibit.
Holiday Lane opens each evening at dusk during the Christmas season. Shortly before and after the Wahpeton Christmas Tree was lit, several cars could be seen driving down the lane.
This year’s lights include the “Season’s Greetings” sign, the waving Santa and Mrs. Claus, the rhinoceros pair, the colorful tree trunks and the Christmas train. Holiday Lane is made possible by sponsors including Action Realtors, American Federal Bank, Cargill, Deb Tobias and Mike Nelson, Interstate Engineering, Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, Moore Engineering, Nadine Julson, LLC and U.S. Bank.
Finally, Wahpeton citizens are invited to decorate their homes for the Second Annual Griswold Award residential lighting contest. The grand prize is $100 and contestants have until 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 to enter. The contest is sponsored by Lies, Bullis and Hatting — Attorneys at Law. Winners will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Whether it’s a lighting display or a Facebook Live debut, look to Daily News for continued coverage of holiday events in and around the Twin Towns Area.
